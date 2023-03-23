Law will catch up with motormouths' sooner than later: NCP tells BJP

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday said while Bharatiya Janta Party leaders slam Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his conviction, the same rule applies to BJP leaders because the law will catch up with motormouths sooner than later.

A court in Surat in Gujarat on Thursday sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his Modi surname remarks.

BJP leaders are saying that #RahulGandhi must learn a lesson from his conviction by #SuratCourt and choose his words before speaking.

The same applies to motor-mouths of the #BJP because our Judiciary is Supreme, and it will catch up with them too, sooner rather than later, NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto tweeted.

In a swipe at Gandhi for his comments after the conviction that he believes in truth and non-violence, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad asked if this means insulting people by targeting them for their surname.

Does Congress want Rahul Gandhi to have complete freedom to abuse people? There is rule of law in the country and it will prevail, he said, alleging the former Congress president has a history of making defamatory comments and unfounded allegations.

Soon after convicting him, the Surat also granted Gandhi bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court, his Congress leader's lawyer said.

The case was filed against Gandhi for his alleged how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname? remarks on a complaint lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi.

The Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad made the remarks while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.