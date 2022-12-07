Mamata to chalk out party strategy for winter session of Parliament
Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will meet party MPs here on Wednesday to decide the party strategy for the winter session of Parliament.
Banerjee is likely to direct party leaders to raise pro-people issues on the floor of the House, party sources said.
The meeting is expected to be held at 3 pm at the residence of senior party MP Saugata Roy Banerjee was part of the G20 meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and then visited Ajmer Sharif on Tuesday along with nephew and party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.
The winter session of Parliament commenced Wednesday. The session will have 17 sittings over 23 days before it concludes on December 29.
