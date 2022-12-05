New political alliances, change of guard to mark Parliament Winter Session

Some bills that were referred to parliamentary committees and have already undergone bipartisan scrutiny, are awaiting passage.

New political alignments in Bihar – with Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United (JDU) walking out of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and joining the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) – and a leadership change in the Congress will be the new features of the Winter session of Parliament that will begin Wednesday, December 7, and end December 29 with a total of 17 sittings. With Congress leader Rahul Gandhi having already announced that he will not attend the session as he is busy with the Bharat Jodo yatra, the session is expected to be tranquil.

The winter session is traditionally one in which extensive legislative business is transacted and the government’s priority will be to clear bills that have been cleared by one House and are pending in the other, government sources said. Currently, 35 bills are pending in Parliament. Of these, seven Bills are listed for consideration and passing. Sixteen bills are listed for introduction, consideration and passing. One such, for instance, is the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill 2022, which enables carbon credit trading, and requires some consumer categories to meet their energy needs from non-fossil sources. Lok Sabha has already passed the bill and Rajya Sabha needs to clear it for it to become an act. Similarly, the Wildlife Protection (amendment) Bill, 2021 that extends the species protected under the law, and implements the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Flora and Fauna, was passed by the lower house last December and needs to be passed by the upper house.

Some bills that were referred to parliamentary committees and have already undergone bipartisan scrutiny, are awaiting passage. One such is the Mediation Bill, 2021, which sets up the Mediation Council of India, mandates pre-litigation mediation, and makes mediation awards binding and enforceable. This is crucial, as it envisages lowering the burden on courts. A standing committee report was presented this July, and the bill is considered an extremely important piece of legislation. The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019 that was referred to the standing committee is also expected to be passed by both Houses, following incorporation of Standing Committee suggestions. This bill enables Indian authorities to take action against piracy on the high seas, and punishes acts of piracy with life imprisonment or death.

After an internal party meeting, the opposition Congress announced it will raise issues of unemployment, price rise, and Chinese incursions across the border. “The government continues its silence on Chinese incursions and the changes in the status quo on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), even as credible reports indicate increased deployment of Chinese troops and weaponry,” a resolution passed by the Congress steering committee said.

The party will also raise the issue of the differences between the judiciary and the government on the process of appointment of judges. “the premeditated attempt that is underway to de-legitimise the judiciary and orchestrate a confrontation between the executive and the judiciary is particularly alarming,” party General Secretary K C Venugopal said. The recent cyber attack on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will also be raised by the party.

Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced in Kolkata that she will be visiting Delhi and will hold a meeting of TMC MPs in both houses on December 7, to finalise the list of issues the party wants to raise. "I will be travelling to New Delhi on December 5," Banerjee told reporters outside the West Bengal Assembly. "From Delhi, I will be visiting Ajmer Sharif dargah and Pushkar in Rajasthan."

Two bills that are eagerly awaited -– legislation on data protection and the Electricity Act (amendment) bill -- are unlikely to be tabled in the winter session. The public consultation on the data protection law is expected to end in the third week of December and sources said the time left in the winter session might not be sufficient to discuss the new law. The Electricity Act bill that is envisaged as changing the way power is distributed in India, is with a standing committee.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi has called an all party meeting of about 40 political parties to brief them about India’s presidency of the G20 and seek suggestions about the meeting to be held in September. New Delhi is expected to host over 200 meetings across the country, including Hyderabad, beginning December this year. The meeting of political party heads will be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan with PM Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar in attendance.