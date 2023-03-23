Sentenced to 2-year jail, Rahul Gandhi quotes Mahatma Gandhi in Tweet

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi| PTI photo

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter on Thursday and posted a Mahatma Gandhi after he was pronounced guilty by a court in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

"My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God, non-violence the means to get it- Mahatma Gandhi," Rahul Gandhi quoted Mahatma Gandhi in a tweet after a Surat court on Thursday pronounced him guilty in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

मेरा धर्म सत्य और अहिंसा पर आधारित है। सत्य मेरा भगवान है, अहिंसा उसे पाने का साधन। - महात्मा गांधी — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 23, 2023

The district court pronounced a two-year sentence in jail against Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi was able to secure bail and he has 30 days to appeal the verdict.

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi had allegedly remarked at a rally in Karnataka, "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?" On this statement, BJP MLA Purnesh Modi filed a defamation case against him.

While informing that Rahul Gandhi has secured bail, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the party believes in law, and judiciary and will fight against this as per law

He has been granted bail. We knew from the beginning because they kept changing judges. We believe in law, judiciary and we will fight against this as per law: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Rahul Gandhi found guilty in the criminal defamation case filed against him… — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2023

The court has convicted Rahul Gandhi under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday tweeted in support of Rahul Gandhi and said that even though he has full faith in Judiciary, the two-year sentence awarded to Rahul Gandhi by a court in Surat is a matter of concern for democracy. He further alleged that non-BJP governments and leaders were victims of conspiracies.