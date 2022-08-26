Sonali Phogat was taken to Goa on pretext of film shoot, claims her brother
Family members of Haryana BJP leader and TikTok star Sonali Phogat has alleged that she was brought to Goa on the pretext of film shoot by accused persons.
"Sudhir Sagwan (PA of Phogat) told us that film shooting was there on August 24. But hotel rooms were booked only for two days, on August 22 and 23. There was no film shoot. It was false. We didn't see any actor or film shoot here," Rinku Dhaka, the brother of Sonali Phogat, told reporters here on Thursday.
Police registered the case under Section 302 (murder) of IPC against her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi on Thursday.
Phogat had come to Goa on August 22 and was staying at a hotel in Anjuna.
Goa Police on Thursday said that Phogat's body had "multiple blunt force injuries", as per the postmortem report.
"Whatever I have stated in my complaint is correct and on that base case will go ahead. It was preplanned (murder) and she was brought to commit this crime," Dhaka said.
He said that the video of his sister seen dancing with one of the accused persons is from Gurugram and not from Goa.
"This video is old, it is from Gurugram. They made it viral to down her image. It was preplanned for a long time, so they should not be blamed (after her death)," he said.
Meanwhile, Goa police are gathering documents and evidence in the case of Phogat's death. According to police, an arrest in this case will be made after evidence is gathered.
Inspector General of Police Omvir Singh Bishnoi said that an FIR under Section 302 (murder) has been registered at the Anjuna Police Station based on the complaint filed by Phogat's brother.
"The case was registered on Thursday following a complaint by Rinku Dhaka, the brother of Sonali Phogat. He had made allegations against two persons and we have started questioning them," Bishnoi said.
"We have started taking statements. Till now there is no clear cause of death. We are gathering the documents be it physical or digital or oral evidence. Though a postmortem has taken place, we have not got the report. Both persons are questioned, arrest will be made after evidence," he said.
According to Goa police, Sonali Phogat felt uneasy on Monday night and later in the morning (on Tuesday), she was taken to St. Anthony hospital in Anjuna at around 8 a.m., where she was declared brought dead.
--IANS
sbk/kvd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel