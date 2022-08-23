Sonia Gandhi meets President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi met newly elected President Droupadi Murmu

Topics  Sonia Gandhi | Indian National Congress | President of India

President of India Draupadi Murmu

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday met President Droupadi Murmu here.

This the first visit of Congress President after Murmu was elected as President.

A tweet run by the President's Secretariat said, "President, Indian National Congress Sonia Gandhi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

Murmu is the second woman and first tribal President of the country. The Congress did not support her candidature at the time of election and backed Yashwant Sinha, the joint opposition candidate.

Congress sources said this was a courtesy visit.

Murmu gave her presidential address on the eve of Independence Day and talked about India's vibrant democracy, success story of Covid vaccines, Atmanirbhar Bharat and the growth of the country's economy after the pandemic.

--IANS

miz/dpb

 


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Sonia Gandhi

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue,August 23 2022 14:46 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

SONIA GANDHIINDIAN NATIONAL CONGRESSPRESIDENT OF INDIARASHTRAPATI BHAVANPOLITICSNATIONAL

Prev » SC refers petitions of Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde to constitution bench

Next » BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh for remarks aimed at Prophet

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]