JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party's former MLC Ramchander Rao on Friday hailed Telangana High Court's decision for allowing party's national president JP Nadda's rally in Warangal on Saturday.

"There is a family rule in Telangana and undemocratic rule in Telangana and that's why, they want to stop the yatra of Bandi Sanjay. Which they did but High Court intervened and justice was given to us,"Nadda said.

He further said, "So while the yatra was carried out by the Warangal Commissionerate given the order that all the yatra are banned till 31st, what is the logic behind it? Once the High court has given permission who are you to stop it."

Chander Rao further termed it as the "victory" of democracy and said that the huge public meeting will commence at 3 pm on Saturday.

"Nadda will land in Hyderabad in the morning. The stage is being erected and was stopped as per the orders given by police and college and it will resume. But after the High court order, the work commenced at Warangal arts College," Rao said.

"A huge dais is erected and we expect around 2 lakh people. Last time in Munugode also, we had a great gathering," he added.