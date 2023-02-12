Water cannon used on AAP workers protesting over Adani issue in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Police on Sunday used water cannon to prevent AAP workers from moving towards the BJP office here as part of their protest against the Centre over the Adani issue.

Aam Aadmi Party workers, gathered from various parts of Punjab, wanted to "gherao" the office of the Punjab BJP in Sector 37 here to register their protest against the party-led central government.

Barricades were put up and a heavy deployment of police was made to prevent the protesters from heading towards the Punjab BJP office.

Police used a water cannon when AAP workers tried to force their way towards the BJP office, said officials.

Carrying party flags, AAP workers shouted slogans against the BJP government over the Adani issue.

AAP MLA from the Jalalabad constituency Jagdeep Kamboj slammed the BJP alleging that it has failed on all fronts.

Later, police detained several party leaders and workers.

Earlier speaking to reporters at the party office, AAP leader Harchand Singh Barsat alleged that the Adani Group's fortunes rose under the BJP rule.

Another AAP leader, Sunny Ahluwalia, said the party will continue to raise its voice over this issue.

Adani Group stocks had taken a beating on the bourses after US-based activist short-seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation, against the Gautam Adani-led group, which has dismissed the allegations as lies.

Opposition parties have been demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe into the issue.