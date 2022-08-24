BioAsia health tech event to be held in Hyderabad from Feb 24-26 next year

Photo: Adobe Stock

: The 20th edition of BioAsia, the marquee life sciences and health tech event, hosted by the Telangana government, will be held from February 24 to 26 next year.

KT Rama Rao, Minister for Industries and Commerce, along with Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (I&C) and Shakthi Nagappan, Director, Life Sciences and CEO of BioAsia, launched the logo and the theme Advancing for ONE: Shaping the next generation of humanized healthcare of BioAsia 2023, an official release said on Tuesday.

"I'm pleased to announce the 20th edition of BioAsia. As the world has begun to return to normalcy, we are geared to host next year's grand event in-person and host a galaxy of world leaders in Hyderabad. The event has truly evolved over the years as a pre-eminent global meeting for researchers, academia, industry, healthcare providers and policy makers to discuss collaborative opportunities, Rama Rao said.

BioAsia 2022 was extremely successful with virtual participation of about 37,500 delegates from about 70 Countries. The event has immensely benefitted from its participant history including several Nobel Prize winners, Lasker Awardees and eminent industry leaders like Bill Gates (Co-founder Microsoft) and Alex Gorsky (Executive Chairman, Johnson & Johnson) among others, the release added.