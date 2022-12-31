2022 newsmakers: From Russia-Ukraine conflict to crypto collapse, and more

Photo: AP | PTI

When Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24, it put the world on edge. As the year ends and 2023 dawns, the war that brought Russia in confrontation with the West — the most tense since the Cold War era — is far from over. Amid the rubble of besieged cities stood the defiant figure of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (left). A former comedian and actor, Zelenskyy led his nation to not only halt Russia’s charge under Vladimir Putin (right) but also reclaim captured territory with the help of military aid from Western nations.

Setting a precedent: On July 21, Droupadi Murmu made history as the first person from a tribal background, and also the youngest, to be elected President of India. Born into a peasant’s family at Uparbeda in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, the 64-year-old was the first woman in her village to attend college, worked as a clerk in the state irrigation department, and taught at a school for three years while refusing a full salary, before entering politics. She was elected as an MLA in 2000 and more recently served as governor of Jharkhand. Her elevation as the 15th President of India, only the second woman ever, gave hope to millions to pursue their dreams

Finance First: Breaking yet another glass ceiling, Madhabi Puri Buch became the first woman to head the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The former ICICI banker has over three decades of experience in the financial markets and has served as a whole-time member of Sebi

The Last Word: Novelist Geetanjali Shree won laurels for Indian literature this year by winning the International Booker Prize for her Tomb of Sand. The Hindi original, titled Ret Samadhi, translated into English by Daisy Rockwell, became the first book in an Indian language to win the prestigious award. Tellingly, she was targeted on social media and an event to felicitate the writer in Agra was called off because of a complaint

Justice league: In November, Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud succeeded UU Lalit as the 50th chief justice of India (CJI). In emulating Yeshwant Vishnu Chandrachud, the 16th CJI, he accomplished the only instance of father and son occupying the highest rank in Indian judiciary. Chandrachud had been a Supreme Court judge since 2016 and was part of landmark judgments such as the right to privacy verdict and the Sabarimala case. As CJI, he has often addressed pressing issues such as honour killing, respect for democracy, and the apex court’s role as a guardian of liberty of citizens, besides defending the collegium system of appointing judges

In arguably the most dramatic Oscars ceremony ever, Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock (above) across the face on stage. Smith’s swift response was triggered by Rock’s joke at his wife’s expense. A tearful Smith went on to win the best actor award, but his stock as one of the most bankable Hollywood stars took a beating as he was served a 10-year ban from all Academy events. Year 2022 also saw the most high-profile trial that ruled on defamation allegations between formerly married actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The courtroom drama that stretched over six weeks and bared an unhealthy social media obsession ended with Depp being awarded $15 million in damages

In August, the Ambani children were anointed as leaders at the Reliance Industries annual general meeting. RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani officially listed separate businesses that his three children would lead. First-born Akash Ambani was entrusted with the digital business housed in Jio. His twin, Isha Ambani Piramal, became the retail division head, and the new energy business was handed over to Anant Ambani. Karan Adani (right), the son of Asia’s richest man, Gautam Adani, also rose in ranks this year. He took over the chairmanship of cement major ACC, becoming the youngest occupant for the post

Behind Bars: 2022 ended with further ignominy for former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar, the promoter of NuPower Renewables. The CBI arrested the duo in a loan fraud case, involving a sum of Rs 1,875 crore, that was registered in 2019. Days later, Videocon Group Founder Venugopal Dhoot (left), who was implicated along with the Kochhars, was also held in Mumbai

Market Intrigue: Earlier in the year, mystifying stories emerged of a “Himalayan yogi” influencing Chitra Ramkrishna, as the former CEO of NSE made headlines for alleged involvement in the co-location scam. In March, the CBI arrested her in the case, and the Enforcement Directorate also booked her subsequently

Over 10 days in November, the spectacular collapse of FTX shook up the world of cryptocurrency. After the crypto exchange went bankrupt from being valued at $32 billion, founder Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas — where the company was headquartered — on fraud charges. The poster boy of cryptocurrency was released on a $250-million bond earlier this month, but he faces a fresh class action lawsuit from FTX customers

The ‘Nightingale of India’ Lata Mangeshkar, who enthralled generations with an unparalleled oeuvre across seven decades, fell silent at 92. Within days of her passing in February, India mourned the departure of Bappi Lahiri, the trendsetting music director who made disco mainstream. And in May, KK, regarded as one of India’s most versatile playback singers of present time, suffered a cardiac arrest and died after performing at a college concert in Kolkata. (Right) The death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry in a car crash on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in September stirred debates on road safety and prompted the government to stress on wearing rear seat belts. Veteran stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was another big loss to Indian business. Akasa Air, the airline he co-founded, had taken its maiden flight just a week before his demise