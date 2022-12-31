2022 newsmakers: From Russia-Ukraine conflict to crypto collapse, and more
Topics Year End Specials | Newsmaker | Russia Ukraine Conflict
When Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24, it put the world on edge. As the year ends and 2023 dawns, the war that brought Russia in confrontation with the West — the most tense since the Cold War era — is far from over. Amid the rubble of besieged cities stood the defiant figure of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (left). A former comedian and actor, Zelenskyy led his nation to not only halt Russia’s charge under Vladimir Putin (right) but also reclaim captured territory with the help of military aid from Western nations.
Setting a precedent: On July 21, Droupadi Murmu made history as the first person from a tribal background, and also the youngest, to be elected President of India. Born into a peasant’s family at Uparbeda in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, the 64-year-old was the first woman in her village to attend college, worked as a clerk in the state irrigation department, and taught at a school for three years while refusing a full salary, before entering politics. She was elected as an MLA in 2000 and more recently served as governor of Jharkhand. Her elevation as the 15th President of India, only the second woman ever, gave hope to millions to pursue their dreams
Justice league: In November, Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud succeeded UU Lalit as the 50th chief justice of India (CJI). In emulating Yeshwant Vishnu Chandrachud, the 16th CJI, he accomplished the only instance of father and son occupying the highest rank in Indian judiciary. Chandrachud had been a Supreme Court judge since 2016 and was part of landmark judgments such as the right to privacy verdict and the Sabarimala case. As CJI, he has often addressed pressing issues such as honour killing, respect for democracy, and the apex court’s role as a guardian of liberty of citizens, besides defending the collegium system of appointing judges
Behind Bars: 2022 ended with further ignominy for former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar, the promoter of NuPower Renewables. The CBI arrested the duo in a loan fraud case, involving a sum of Rs 1,875 crore, that was registered in 2019. Days later, Videocon Group Founder Venugopal Dhoot (left), who was implicated along with the Kochhars, was also held in Mumbai
Market Intrigue: Earlier in the year, mystifying stories emerged of a “Himalayan yogi” influencing Chitra Ramkrishna, as the former CEO of NSE made headlines for alleged involvement in the co-location scam. In March, the CBI arrested her in the case, and the Enforcement Directorate also booked her subsequently
Over 10 days in November, the spectacular collapse of FTX shook up the world of cryptocurrency. After the crypto exchange went bankrupt from being valued at $32 billion, founder Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas — where the company was headquartered — on fraud charges. The poster boy of cryptocurrency was released on a $250-million bond earlier this month, but he faces a fresh class action lawsuit from FTX customers
The ‘Nightingale of India’ Lata Mangeshkar, who enthralled generations with an unparalleled oeuvre across seven decades, fell silent at 92. Within days of her passing in February, India mourned the departure of Bappi Lahiri, the trendsetting music director who made disco mainstream. And in May, KK, regarded as one of India’s most versatile playback singers of present time, suffered a cardiac arrest and died after performing at a college concert in Kolkata. (Right) The death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry in a car crash on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in September stirred debates on road safety and prompted the government to stress on wearing rear seat belts. Veteran stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was another big loss to Indian business. Akasa Air, the airline he co-founded, had taken its maiden flight just a week before his demise
