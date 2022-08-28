Asia Cup 2022: IND vs PAK: Predicted XI, time, pitch report, toss update

India will be playing against Asia Cup in the group A match. Source :File

India will be playing against Pakistan in the second match of the Asia Cup 2022. Last year in 2021, Babar Azam's Pakistan crushed Virat Kohli's India by 10 wickets at the same venue in the first match of the World Twenty20. While the Indian Cricket team will be looking to win this match, they can not underestimate Pakistan anymore.

Both Group A teams are the top contenders for the Asia Cup 2022. However, the absence of Jaspreet Bumrah and Shaheen Afridi is not the best news for both teams. With young guns such as Rishab Pant, Deepak Hooda and Arshdeep Singh, India would be looking for a headstart.

On the other side, Pakistan will depend a lot on their top three batsmen, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman for setting up or chasing a good total. Here's all you should know about India vs Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2022.

Asia Cup 2022, Match 2- India Playing XI

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Asia Cup 2022, Match 2 - Pakistan Playing XI

Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Harris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

Read more | Asia Cup 2022: Groups, schedule, venue, team list and full squad

India vs Pakistan: Pitch Report and Toss Advantage

Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a batting heaven. The highest score on this pitch is 211 runs by Sri Lanka against Pakistan in December 2013, while the lowest is 55 by West Indies against England in March 2021. Though the average score would be around 140 runs on the ground, it would be best to have 160-170 runs on the board for an interesting contest.

According to the weather, the team winning the toss will have an advantage. As the dew factor will set in, the chasing team would have a better chance of winning the match.

Asia Cup 2022, Match-2 - Where can you watch the match live?

Since Star Sports Network is the official broadcasting partner for Asia Cup 2022. You can watch the match on the Disney+Hotstar website, app and Star Sports Network at 7.30 pm (IST).

Asia Cup 2022, Match 2- India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head

India-Pakistan has contested a total of 200 matches where India has beaten Pakistan 71 times and lost 87 times. Besides, 42 matches ended up with no results. In ODI matches, they have lost 73 and won 55 matches. However, T20 Internationals have been India's dominant area where they have won 7 out of 9 times.

As India will play against Pakistan, let's see how many times both teams have won, lost and tied against each other.

Format Total matches Ind Won Pak Won Tie/No Result/ Draw ODI 132 55 73 4 T20 International 9 7 2 0 Test 59 9 12 38 Total 200 71 87 42

Asia Cup 2022, Match-2 -India vs Pakistan Prediction

While India will have an edge over Pakistan as the top order is looking in great form, Pakistan might have the second home advantage as they are more experienced at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Both India and Pakistan have won their last 4 out of 5 T20 International matches while losing only one match by a close margin. Given the batting conditions, India will prefer to chase instead of setting up a total.

Asia Cup 2022, Match-2 -India vs Pakistan Weather Forecast

The weather at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium will be very humid with a temperature of 30 degrees Celsius. The coin toss would be the deciding factor of the match. There are fewer chances of precipitation.

Asia Cup 2022, Match-2 -India vs Pakistan - Key players to watch

Virat Kohli vs Shadab Khan

Virat Kohli facing Pakistani spinner Shadab Khan would be the prime highlight of the match. Since Kohli has been struggling against leg spinners, facing Shadab could be a huge challenge.

Babar Azam vs Bhuvaneshwar Kumar

With a perfect swing and speed, Bhuvaneshwar, aka Bhuvi, is among the best bowlers in limited over cricket. On the other hand, Babar Azam has proven his mettle with the bat in the last few years.

According to the ICC T20 International rankings, Babar Azam is topping the International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI and Twenty20 rankings, while Kumar is in the 10th spot in the T20I bowler rankings.

Hardik Pandya vs Haris Rauf

Hardik Pandya is in great form and would be looking to thrash bowlers. The year has been fortunate for Pandya, as he won his first IPL trophy as a captain while playing for Gujarat Titans. On the other hand, Haris Rauf was one of the key players for Pakistan in the last T20 world cup.

Read more | Asia Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan; Who has better chances of winning (Written by Zuhair Zaidi)