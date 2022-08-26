Asia Cup 2022 points table: Team standing, NRR, win, loss and rankings

Source: Getty images

Asia Cup 2022 has started and it would be interesting to see how giants like India, Pakistan and under-rated contenders Bangladesh would be playing for the trophy in 2022. While India has the best track record, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh have also been exceptional in the tournament.

Though, India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan are the only cricket teams to clinch the trophy in 14 seasons of the tournament. The 15th season of the Asia Cup will witness Hong Kong, Bangladesh and Afghanistan as the other three participants.

Tomorrow, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will face each other in the first match of the campaign at Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 7.30 pm (IST)

Asia Cup 2022 Points Table: Group A

Teams Match Won Lost Points NRR India 0 0 0 0 0 Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0 Hong Kong 0 0 0 0 0

Asia Cup 2022 Points Table: Group B

Teams Match Won Lost Points NRR Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0 Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0 Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0

Asia Cup 2022: Key moments

Day 1 (27th August 2022)

Sri Lanka Cricket team will be playing the Afghanistan Cricket team in Group B in the first match of Asia Cup T20. Since Sri Lanka is not in its best form, it would be a delight to watch these two starting their campaigns. Sri Lanka will be led by Dasun Shanaka while Mohammad Nabi will be captaining Afghanistan to start the campaign on a happy note.

Day 2 (28th August 2022)

India Cricket team will be facing its arch-rivals Pakistan in the group A match. Though India is currently ranked 1st in the T20 Internationals, it would be impressive to see if they could avenge their World T20 defeat. While India are still the favourites, it would be another test of Rahul Dravid's coaching and Rohit Sharma's captaincy against Babar-Azam's

Asia Cup 2022: List of Winners

Year Season Host Winner Runner-up 2022 15th Sri Lanka – – 2018 14th UAE India Bangladesh 2016 13th Bangladesh India Bangladesh 2014 12th Bangladesh Sri Lanka Pakistan 2012 11th Bangladesh Pakistan Bangladesh 2010 10th Sri Lanka India Sri Lanka 2008 9th Pakistan Sri Lanka India 2004 8th Sri Lanka Sri Lanka India 2000 7th Bangladesh Pakistan Sri Lanka 1997 6th Sri Lanka Sri Lanka India 1995 5th UAE India Sri Lanka 1990-91 4th India India Sri Lanka 1988 3rd Bangladesh India Sri Lanka 1986 2nd Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Pakistan 1984 1st UAE India Sri Lanka

Asia Cup 2022: What is Net Run Rate (NRR)?

Net Run Rate (NRR) is some of the difficult yet important concepts in cricket and football. In cricket, NRR is calculated by the average runs scored by a team throughout the competition, the average runs per over conceded against that team throughout the tournament.

NRR is positive when a team scores faster than its overall opposition, while a negative NRR implies scores slower than the opposing teams.

Asia Cup 2022: Points Table Rules

Asia Cup 2022 will have the same rules as Asia Cup Qualifiers 2022. Given below are some essential rules of Asia Cup 2022:

The winning team will be rewarded with two points, while there would not be any points deducted for losing the match.

If the match gets tied, abandoned or ends with no result, both teams will get one point each.

When two teams will have an equal number of wins, losses or ties, NRR would be the qualifying factor.

The top two teams from both the groups, group A and group B will play the semi-finals.

Asia Cup 2022 Schedule Asia Cup 2022 will be played from August 27, 2022 and will feature 13 matches among six different teams. Though India are stll the favourites to win the trophy, there's more to this tournatment. Check out the schedule given below.

Date Match Venue Saturday, August 27, 2022 Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Dubai Sunday, August 28, 2022 India vs Pakistan Dubai Tuesday, August 30, 2022 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Sharjah Wednesday, August 31, 2022 India vs Hong Kong Dubai Thursday, September 1, 2022 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Dubai Friday, September 2, 2022 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Sharjah Saturday, September 3, 2022 B1 vs B2 Sharjah Sunday, September 4, 2022 A1 vs A2 Dubai Tuesday, September 6, 2022 A1vs B1 Dubai Wednesday, September 7, 2022 A2 vs B2 Dubai Thursday, September 8, 2022 A1 vs B2 Dubai Friday, September 9, 2022 B1vs A2 Dubai Sunday, September 11, 2022 Final Dubai

(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)