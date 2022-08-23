Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers points table - team standing, NRR, wins and losses

UAE are frontrunners for making it to the Asia Cup main round. Photo: @EmiratesCricket

The Asia Cup qualifiers 2022 are being played from August 20 to 24 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Muscat, Oman. In Asia Cup qualifiers 2022, four teams are participating to win and qualify for the Asia Cup 2022, scheduled from August 27-September 11.

United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Singapore and Hong Kong are playing in these qualifiers in a round-robin format. Each team will have three games to play and the topper will be qualified for Group A of Asia Cup 2022. Also read | Asia Cup 2022 Qualification: Teams, venue and road to the main tournament

Till now, five teams have been finalized in two different groups. While group A includes India and Pakistan. Group B has Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Asia Cup Qualifier 2022 Points Table

Rank Team Played Won Lost Draw Net Run Rate Points 1 Hong Kong 2 2 0 0 0.716 4 2 UAE 2 1 1 0 1.045 2 3 Kuwait 2 1 1 0 -0.421 2 4 Singapore 2 0 2 0 -1.375 0

Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers Summary

Given below is the match summary of matches played till now.

20th August: Hong Kong begins its campaign with a close-margin win

Asia Cup qualifiers 2022 started with a bang, as Hong Kong defeats Singapore by 8 runs in the first match. Hong Kong scored 148 runs for nine wickets in the first innings.

In reply, Singapore manages to get only 140 runs with a loss of seven wickets. Ehsan Khan was awarded player of the match for his three wickets for 20 runs.

21st August: Kuwait wins the last-ball thriller by 1 wicket against UAE

Kuwait Cricket team defied all the odds after scoring 9 runs in the final over, with one ball to spare. After winning the toss, Kuwait opted to bowl first. After the first innings, UAE manages to score 173/5 in 20 overs.

The score was relatively higher yet the Kuwait Cricket team managed to reach the total in 19.5 overs. Edson Silva of Kuwait was awarded man of the match for his quickfire innings of 25 runs in 14 balls.

22nd August: Singapore lost to UAE by 47 runs

Singapore had the final opportunity to swipe into the Group stage of Asia Cup 2022. However, UAE had other plans. Singapore won the toss and chose to bowl first. In the first innings, UAE registered 160 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs with a half-century from Muhammad Waseem.

The second innings were more interesting as Aritra Dutta looked stronger initially. However, the wickets started falling and Singapore was all wrapped up in the 19th over with nine balls to spare. Bowler Palaniappan Meiyappan was awarded Player of the match for his phenomenal spell of 3 wickets for 13 runs in four overs.

​23rd August: Kuwait lost to Hong Kong by 8 wickets

The match started on a good note for Hong Kong as they opted to bowl first against the Kuwait Cricket team. Kuwait lost the first two wickets in the 15 balls and was about to wrap their innings under 100. However, Edson Silva played a crucial knock of 56 runs off 30 deliveries and got his home side to a respectable total of 151 runs. Hong Kong’s Yasim Murtaza bowled a phenomenal spell of 2 wickets for 11 runs.

In the second innings, Yasim Murtaza played a quickfire 46 runs while captain Nizakat Khan and Babar Hayat scored their half centuries. As a result, Hong Kong chased down the total with 14 balls to spare. Yasim Murtaza was named ’Player of the match for his all-rounding performance.

Asia Cup 2022 Qualifier Points Table Rules

The team winning the match will be rewarded with two points, while zero points willl be allocated for losing.

If the match is abandoned or gets no result, both contesting teams will get a point each.

If two teams have the same number of points, the net run rate(NRR) will be the deciding factor

The team with the highest points and NRR will qualify for the next stage.

Who are the favourites to play against India and Pakistan?

After Kuwait's defeat against Hong Kong, UAE and Hong Kong are the top two favourites who might qualify for the main tournament. However, UAE will have to win their next match against Hong Kong to proceed to the next stage.