Asia Cup Final 2022: Live streaming, How to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka?

Sri Lanka and Pakistan will meet each other for the fourth time in Asia Cup finals since 1984.

Sri Lanka will play Pakistan for the fourth time in the Asia Cup finals on Sunday, September 11. Before that, Pakistan played thrice, won once, and lost thrice against the Lankan lions. Dominated as the table toppers, Sri Lanka will have an upper edge against Pakistan, who made an exceptional comeback in the Super 4.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium's pitch has been a sweet dream for batters who love chasing. With the dew factor coming in, most teams prefer to chase instead of setting up a total. Though Babar Azam's men had lost the rehearsal match, they hope to bounce back with a better performance against the five-time Asia cup champions, Sri Lanka.

Asia Cup Final 2022: Live Streaming

The official broadcasters of Asia Cup 2022 are Star Sports Network. Thus, you can enjoy live telecasts on Television on specific Star sports channels and live streaming online on the Disney Plus Hotstar app.

Asia Cup Final 2022: Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan head-to-head

Pakistan has the edge over Sri Lanka in the number of International matches won. Out of 234 International matches across three formats, Pakistan has won 126 times, while Sri Lanka won only 84. In the Asia cup finals, Sri Lanka won twice, while Pakistan defeated them only once, in the 2000 edition. Check out the table given below.

Format Matches played Pakistan won Sri Lanka won No result Tied/Drawn
ODI 155 92 58 4 1
T20I 22 13 9 0 0
Test 57 21 17 0 10
Total 234 126 84 4 11

Asia Cup Final 2022: Sri Lanka Squad

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Charith Asalanka and Asitha Fernando

Asia Cup Final 2022: Pakistan Squad

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Haider Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah

Asia Cup Final 2022: Sri Lanka in the last ten matches  

Date Opponent Venue Result
26/02/2022 India Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium India won by 7 wickets
27/02/2022 India Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium India won by 6 wickets
7/6/2022 Australia R Premadasa Stadium Australia won by 10 wickets
8/6/2022 Australia R Premadasa Stadium Australia won by 3 wickets
11/6/2022 Australia Pallekele International Cricket Stadium Sri Lanka won by 4 wickets
27/08/2022 Afghanistan Dubai International Cricket Stadium Afghanistan won by 8 wickets
1/9/2022 Bangladesh Dubai International Cricket Stadium Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets
3/9/2022 Afghanistan Sharjah Cricket Stadium Sri Lanka won by 4 wickets
6/9/2022 India Dubai International Cricket Stadium Sri Lanka won by 6 wickets
9/9/2022 Pakistan Dubai International Cricket Stadium Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

 

Asia Cup Final 2022: Pakistan in the last ten matches

  

Date Opponent Venue Result
22/11/2021 Bangladesh Shere Bangla National Stadium Pakistan won by 5 wickets
13/12/2021 West Indies National Stadium (Karachi) Pakistan won by 63 runs
14/12/2021 West Indies National Stadium (Karachi) Pakistan won by 9 runs
16/12/2021 West Indies National Stadium (Karachi) Pakistan won by 7 wickets
5/4/2022 Australia Gaddafi Stadium Australia won by 3 wickets
28/08/2022 India Dubai International Cricket Stadium India won by 5 wickets
2/9/2022 Hong Kong Sharjah Cricket Stadium Pakistan won by 155 runs
4/9/2022 India Dubai International Cricket Stadium Pakistan won by 5 wickets
7/9/2022 Afghanistan Sharjah Cricket Stadium Pakistan won by 1 wicket
9/9/2022 Sri Lanka Dubai International Cricket Stadium Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)


First Published: Sun,September 11 2022 06:00 IST
