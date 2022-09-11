Asia Cup Final 2022: Live streaming, How to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka?
Sri Lanka will play Pakistan for the fourth time in the Asia Cup finals on Sunday, September 11. Before that, Pakistan played thrice, won once, and lost thrice against the Lankan lions. Dominated as the table toppers, Sri Lanka will have an upper edge against Pakistan, who made an exceptional comeback in the Super 4.
Dubai International Cricket Stadium's pitch has been a sweet dream for batters who love chasing. With the dew factor coming in, most teams prefer to chase instead of setting up a total. Though Babar Azam's men had lost the rehearsal match, they hope to bounce back with a better performance against the five-time Asia cup champions, Sri Lanka.
Asia Cup Final 2022: Live Streaming
The official broadcasters of Asia Cup 2022 are Star Sports Network. Thus, you can enjoy live telecasts on Television on specific Star sports channels and live streaming online on the Disney Plus Hotstar app.
Asia Cup Final 2022: Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan head-to-head
Pakistan has the edge over Sri Lanka in the number of International matches won. Out of 234 International matches across three formats, Pakistan has won 126 times, while Sri Lanka won only 84. In the Asia cup finals, Sri Lanka won twice, while Pakistan defeated them only once, in the 2000 edition. Check out the table given below.
|Format
|Matches played
|Pakistan won
|Sri Lanka won
|No result
|Tied/Drawn
|ODI
|155
|92
|58
|4
|1
|T20I
|22
|13
|9
|0
|0
|Test
|57
|21
|17
|0
|10
|Total
|234
|126
|84
|4
|11
Asia Cup Final 2022: Sri Lanka Squad
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Charith Asalanka and Asitha Fernando
Asia Cup Final 2022: Pakistan Squad
Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Haider Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah
Asia Cup Final 2022: Sri Lanka in the last ten matches
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Result
|26/02/2022
|India
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium
|India won by 7 wickets
|27/02/2022
|India
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium
|India won by 6 wickets
|7/6/2022
|Australia
|R Premadasa Stadium
|Australia won by 10 wickets
|8/6/2022
|Australia
|R Premadasa Stadium
|Australia won by 3 wickets
|11/6/2022
|Australia
|Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
|Sri Lanka won by 4 wickets
|27/08/2022
|Afghanistan
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Afghanistan won by 8 wickets
|1/9/2022
|Bangladesh
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets
|3/9/2022
|Afghanistan
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Sri Lanka won by 4 wickets
|6/9/2022
|India
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Sri Lanka won by 6 wickets
|9/9/2022
|Pakistan
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets
Asia Cup Final 2022: Pakistan in the last ten matches
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Result
|22/11/2021
|Bangladesh
|Shere Bangla National Stadium
|Pakistan won by 5 wickets
|13/12/2021
|West Indies
|National Stadium (Karachi)
|Pakistan won by 63 runs
|14/12/2021
|West Indies
|National Stadium (Karachi)
|Pakistan won by 9 runs
|16/12/2021
|West Indies
|National Stadium (Karachi)
|Pakistan won by 7 wickets
|5/4/2022
|Australia
|Gaddafi Stadium
|Australia won by 3 wickets
|28/08/2022
|India
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|India won by 5 wickets
|2/9/2022
|Hong Kong
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Pakistan won by 155 runs
|4/9/2022
|India
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Pakistan won by 5 wickets
|7/9/2022
|Afghanistan
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Pakistan won by 1 wicket
|9/9/2022
|Sri Lanka
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets
(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)
