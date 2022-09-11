Asia Cup Final SL vs PAK Live: Pakistan on top with three quick wickets

Asia Cup 2022 Final Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Updates: Final of Asia Cup is going to be a fight between consistency of Sri Lanka and class of Pakistani players, who have been anything but consistent

It is time for Asia Cup 2022 Final between Sri Lanka and Pakistan

Asia Cup 2022 Final Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live

Asia Cup 2022, which began last month in August, has now almost reached its culmination with Pakistan and Sri Lanka vying to enrich their trophy cabinet. While this has been a revelation for Sri Lanka in a way that after losing their first game in the tournament, they have not lost a single one since then, Pakistan’s has been a roller-coaster ride. 

Before heading into the final, the two teams met each other in a dress rehearsal of a game on Friday, September 09, 2022. Though Sri Lanka won it eventually, it could have been a tight game had Pakistan scored a bit more and held on to difficult chances. Pakistan also played without its main men in Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan and hence final is expected to be more contentious and exciting.

In the end, it is going to be a fight between the consistency of Sri Lanka and the class of Pakistani players, who have been anything but consistent. However, the class of the likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali and Haris Rauf is remarkable. 

Asia Cup 2022 Final SL vs PAK Toss

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In the final of the Asia Cup, Sri Lanka, which had the good fortune to chase in all its last four games, will finally be chasing a total. 

Asia Cup Final Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: How do the teams shape up?

As expected, Pakistan have brought in Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah in their playing 11 while Sri Lanka have remained unchanged as the two changes they made in the last game in the form of Dhananjaya de Silva and Pramod Madushan, actually fitted perfectly in the jigsaw puzzle. 

Sri Lanka Playing 11

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka

Pakistan Playing 11

Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

Asia Cup 2022 Final Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Updates: Catch all the updates on every happening on the field during Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Final live here


LIVE UPDATES
Asia Cup Final SL vs PAK Live: Rajapaksa survives
 
Haris Rauf is into the attack
 
Ball 1 Wicket!! Once again it is the pace of Haris Fauf that has done the trick and he has clean bowled Gunathilaka who is out for just a single that came courtesy of an overthrow 
 
Ball 2 Four!! Edge and goes past the slips for a four
 
Ball 3 Dot ball
 
Ball 4 Hit down the ground but well fielded by the umpire 
 
Ball 5 Loud appeal for LBW by the Pakistani team and bowler Rauf as the ball almost hit Rajapaksa’s boots on the full. The umpire says no and Babar signals DRS! 
 
The review coming up and it seems like the ball has missed the bat and hit Rajapaksa’s pads. But then it might be headed down the leg or at max be umpire's calls on hitting the wickets. As I said, it is the umpire's call on hitting the wickets and thus Rajapaksa survives and Pakistan keep their review 
 
Ball 6 Full again, and this time around it has been played past point by Rajapaksa and he will gain two runs from it 
 
Sri Lanka Live Score 42-3 after 06 overs 
 
Asia Cup Final SL vs PAK Live: DDS is just timing them well
 
Hasnain is into the attack
 
Ball 1 Worked away on the on-side as DDS picks a quick single 
 
Ball 2 That would be leg bye as Gunathilaka remains on nought again 
 
Ball 3 Four!! Oh, would you stop this, DDS11 has just stood there and hit a back of a length ball over mid-off for a four 
 
Ball 4 On the pads and worked away on the on-side for a single 
 
Ball 5 Wanted to take a quick single did Gunathilaka, but DDS decided against it 
 
Ball 6 Comedy of errors there. There was no need to throw the ball as Sri Lanka were never looking to run the single and while backing up, the ball hit the fielder on his face and eventually the Lankan batters did take the single 
 
Sri Lanka Live Score 36-2 after 05 overs 
 
Asia Cup Final SL vs PAK Live: Pakistan on top
 
Asia Cup Final SL vs PAK Live: Naseem keeps it tight
 
Naseem Shah is into the attack
 
Ball 1 Naseem Shah keeps his line and length intact and almost drew an edge there from Nissanka 
 
Ball 2 Hits the pads again does Naseem, but it was going down leg without any doubt 
 
Ball 3 Four!! Smashed through the covers for a four
 
Ball 4 Quick single taken. DDS might have been in a trouble on a direct hit 
 
Ball 5 Guided to third-man for a single 
 
Ball 6 Edge and no slips mean it goes to third-man for a single 
 
Sri Lanka Live Score 23-1 after 03 overs 
 
Asia Cup Final SL vs PAK Live: DDS looks in mood tonight
 
Hasnain is into the attack
 
Ball 1 Outswing from Mohd Hasnain off the very first ball as well
 
Ball 2 Quick single taken by Nissanka as he felt the ball on his bat and it went just wide of second slip 
 
Ball 3 Four!! Too full and just outside off and DDS drives it beautifully through the covers for a four. So soothing on the eye
 
Ball 4 Outside off again, but back of length and DDS fails to cut it well 
 
Ball 5 Down the leg and wide called by the umpire
 
Ball 5 Four!! Hasnain goes full and this time around he is driven over the covers for a four by DDS
 
Ball 6 Worked on the on-side for a single to end a good over for Sri Lanka
 
Sri Lanka Live Score 15-1 after 02 overs 
 
Asia Cup Final SL vs PAK Live: Shoaib Akhtar is ready for the finale, are you?
Asia Cup Final SL vs PAK Live: Pitch Report
 
The pitches in Dubai have varied a lot throughout the tournament. While in the first India-Pakistan game it had a green grass covering and the ball swung and moved, in the second Indo-Pak game it was a belter of a wicket. In the last match before this final, Sri Lanka and Pakistan played o a wicket that was slow and low. Thus for the final, a truly sporting wicket is expected. 
 
Asia Cup Final SL vs PAK Live: The fight between consistency and class
 
In the end, it is going to be a fight between the consistency of Sri Lanka and the class of Pakistani players, who have been anything but consistent. However, the class of the likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali and Haris Rauf is remarkable. 
 
Asia Cup Final SL vs PAK Live: How did the dress rehearsal pan out?
 
Before heading into the final, the two teams met each other in a dress rehearsal of a game on Friday, September 09, 2022. Though Sri Lanka won it eventually, it could have been a tight game had Pakistan scored a bit more and held on to difficult chances. Pakistan also played without its main men in Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan and hence final is expected to be more contentious and exciting.
 
Asia Cup Final SL vs PAK Live: The journey of Pakistan and Sri Lanka so far
 
Asia Cup 2022, which began last month in August, has now almost reached its culmination with Pakistan and Sri Lanka vying to enrich their trophy cabinet. While this has been a revelation for Sri Lanka in a way that after losing their first game in the tournament, they have not lost a single one since then, Pakistan’s has been a roller-coaster ride. 
 
Asia Cup Final SL vs PAK Live: Changes made by both teams on expected lines
 
As expected, Pakistan have brought in Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah in their playing 11 while Sri Lanka have remained unchanged as the two changes they made in the last game in the form of Dhananjaya de Silva and Pramod Madushan, actually fitted perfectly in the jigsaw puzzle. 
 
Asia Cup Final SL vs PAK Live: Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl first
 
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In the final of the Asia Cup, Sri Lanka, which had the good fortune to chase in all its last four games, will finally be chasing a total
 
Welcome to the Live Coverage of Asia Cup 2022 Final between Sri Lanka and Pakistan

Hello and Welcome to the Live Coverage of the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Final. The two teams face each other in Dubai. Stay tuned to Business-Standard for the ball-by-ball updates of the game. 

