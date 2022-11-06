Asian Boxing C'ships: Lovlina Borgohain advances to SF of 75 kg category

India's Pooja (70kg) suffered a 0-5 defeat against Kazakhstan's Dariga Shakimova in the quarter finals bout

Topics  boxing | sports | Lovlina Borgohain

File Photo: Lovlina Borgohain

Indian Olympic medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain advanced to the semifinal of 75 kg category in the ongoing Asian Boxing Championships being held in Amman after a win over Kazakhstan's Valentina Khalzova on Saturday's quarterfinal bout.

She won her match by 3-2 by split decision. Her win has assured India of fifth medal after Minakshi (52 kg), Preeti (57 kg), Parveen (63 kg) and Ankushita Boro (66 kg) won their respective quarterfinal matches.

India's Pooja (70kg) suffered a 0-5 defeat against Kazakhstan's Dariga Shakimova in the quarter finals bout.

The championships will be held in Jordan from November 1 to November 12.

India squad (as per Olympics.com):Men: Govind Sahani (48kg), Sparsh Kumar (51kg), Ananta Chopade (54kg), Md. Hussamuddin (57kg), Etash Khan (60kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Amit Kumar (67kg), Sachin (71kg), Sumit (75kg), Lakshya (80kg), Kapil (86kg), Naveen (92kg), Narender (+92kg)

Women: Monika (48kg), Savita (50kg), Minakshi (52kg), Sakshi (54kg), Preeti (57kg), Simranjit (60kg), Parveen (63kg), Ankushita Boro (66kg), Pooja (70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Saweety Boora (81kg), Alfiya Pathan (+81kg).


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on boxing

First Published: Sun,November 06 2022 07:57 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

LOVLINA BORGOHAINBOXINGSPORTSSPORTSNEWS

Prev » Saudi Arabian football fan walks 1,600 km to reach Qatar to inspire team

Next » T20 WC: SL batter Danushka Gunathilaka arrested on rape charges in Sydney

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]