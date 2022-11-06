File Photo: Lovlina Borgohain

Indian Olympic medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain advanced to the semifinal of 75 kg category in the ongoing Asian Boxing Championships being held in Amman after a win over Kazakhstan's Valentina Khalzova on Saturday's quarterfinal bout.

She won her match by 3-2 by split decision. Her win has assured India of fifth medal after Minakshi (52 kg), Preeti (57 kg), Parveen (63 kg) and Ankushita Boro (66 kg) won their respective quarterfinal matches.

India's Pooja (70kg) suffered a 0-5 defeat against Kazakhstan's Dariga Shakimova in the quarter finals bout.

The championships will be held in Jordan from November 1 to November 12.

India squad (as per Olympics.com):Men: Govind Sahani (48kg), Sparsh Kumar (51kg), Ananta Chopade (54kg), Md. Hussamuddin (57kg), Etash Khan (60kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Amit Kumar (67kg), Sachin (71kg), Sumit (75kg), Lakshya (80kg), Kapil (86kg), Naveen (92kg), Narender (+92kg)

Women: Monika (48kg), Savita (50kg), Minakshi (52kg), Sakshi (54kg), Preeti (57kg), Simranjit (60kg), Parveen (63kg), Ankushita Boro (66kg), Pooja (70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Saweety Boora (81kg), Alfiya Pathan (+81kg).