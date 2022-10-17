Photo: @francefootball (Twitter)

Regarded as the highest individual football award in the world, the Ballon d'Or has been awarded to the best footballer since 1956 by the French news magazine France Football. On October 17, the ceremony will take place at the Theatre du Chatalet in Paris.

Indian football fans can watch the live telecast, which will be available in the early hours of Tuesday.

The award ceremony will also include Ballon D’Or Feminin, which will be presented to the best women’s player in 2021-22, Yashin Trophy, for the best men's goalkeeper, and Kopa Trophy - for the best U-21 player.

For the 2022 edition, seven-time Ballon D’Or winner Lionel Messi does not feature on the nomination list, while Cristiano Ronaldo, the five-time winner of the trophy, does find himself on the list of 30-men.

When is Ballon D’Or and where to watch?

The 2022 Ballon D’Or award ceremony will be held on October 17 in Paris. In India, it will be aired on October 18, Tuesday.

What time will Ballon D’Or 2022 ceremony start?

It will begin at 12:00 am. 30min before the ranking reveal... From where will you be watching?! Schedule (listed french time) 4.30PM - Start of ranking reveal 7.50PM - Red carpet 8.30PM - Start of the ceremony — Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022

Which TV channel will broadcast?

The Ballon D’Or 2022 ceremony will be aired live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.

Where will Ballon D’Or ceremony be available for streaming?

The Live Steaming of Ballon D’Or 2022 ceremony will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

Who are the players part of the 30-man Ballon D’Or 2022 nomination list?

Real Madrid: Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois, Casemiro, Vinicius Junior, Antonio Rudiger, Luka Modric.

Liverpool: Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz.

Manchester City: Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Joao Cancelo, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva.

Bayern Munich: Joshua Kimmich, Sadio Mane.

Tottenham: Son Heung-min, Harry Kane.

AC Milan: Rafael Leao, Mike Maignan.

Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo.

Juventus: Dusan Vlahovic.

Barcelona: Robert Lewandowski.

Paris Saint-Germain: Kylian Mbappe.

Dortmund: Sebastien Haller.

RB Leipzig: Christopher Nkunku.