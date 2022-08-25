Barcelona and Manchester City draw in friendly to help raise funds for ALS
Topics FC Barcelona | Manchester City | football
Barcelona and Manchester City drew 3-3 in a friendly to raise money and awareness for the fight against ALS.
More than 91,000 fans were at the Camp Nou for the match, with the proceeds going to help raise funds for research against ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, an incurable neurodegenerative disorder.
The honorary kickoff was taken by Juan Carlos Unzu, the former Barcelona goalkeeper and goalkeeping coach who has the disease and helped promote the friendly.
We want to continue living and enjoying life, he said before the match.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay scored for the hosts. Man City got goals from Julin lvarez, Cole Palmer and Riyad Mahrez deep into stoppage time.
Man City defender Luke Mbete had to be substituted late in the game after a clash of heads with Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen. Mbete had to be immobilized and carried out on a stretcher.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onFC BARCELONAMANCHESTER CITYFOOTBALLSPORTSNEWS