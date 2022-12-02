BCCI could introduce tactical substitutes in IPL 2023 season: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to introduce tactical substitutions and could make an appearance in the upcoming IPL 2023 season. The tactical substitutions concept was introduced by the BCCI for the first time during this year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in October-November.

A report in ESPNCricinfo states that the BCCI has written to all 10 IPL franchises about introducing tactical substitution from IPL 2023 season. "Also note that from IPL 2023 Season a tactical/strategic concept will be introduced to add a new dimension to IPL, wherein one substitute player per team will be able to take a more active part in an IPL match. The regulations pertaining to the same will be issued shortly."

It is not known whether the tactical substitution concept for the IPL would be similar to the one which was conducted during the 2022/23 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. If the same concept is applied in the IPL, it would offer all 10 teams huge flexibility in terms of tactics.

In the 2022/23 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, teams had to name four substitutes in their respective team sheets at the toss, and were allowed to use one of them as their impact player.

The impact player could replace any member of the starting eleven at any point before the end of the 14th over of either innings in the match. The Impact Player coming in was allowed to bat and bowl his full quota of overs.

Both teams can use only one Impact Player and the move itself isn't mandatory. If a team wished to introduce an impact player, which is before the 14th over of an innings, the captain, the head coach or the manager has to notify the on-field or the fourth umpire about the same before the end of the current over.

Delhi all-rounder Hrithik Shokeen had become the first 'Impact Player' in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy when he helped his team register a 71 run-win over Manipur in a Group B match in Jaipur on October 11.

Interestingly, Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) has an x-factor rule, which is similar to the tactical substitution role being considered for the IPL. An 'X-Factor Player' is named as either the 12th or 13th player on the team sheet before a full BBL game.

The X-factor player can come into the game beyond the 10th over of the first innings and replace any player who is yet to bat, or has bowled no more than one over.--IANS

nr/akm