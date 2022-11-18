BCCI fires entire national selection team including chief Chetan Sharma

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has sacked the entire national selection team, including Chief Selector Chetan Sharma on Friday. BCCI invited application for the position via a Tweet.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invites applications for the position of National Selectors (Senior Men). Candidates who wish to apply for the said position need to fulfil the following criteria for their applications to be considered", read the post on BCCI's official website.

During Chetan Sharma's tenure, India had also failed to reach knock-out stage in the 2021 edition of T20 World Cup and lost the World Test Championships final.

Chetan (North zone), Harvinder Singh (Centra Zone), Sunil Joshi (South Zone) and Debasish Mohanty (East Zone) have had the shortest stint as senior national selectors in recent times. Some of them were appointed in 2020 and some in 2021.

A senior national selector normally gets a four-year term subject to extension. There was no selector from West Zone after Abbey Kuruvilla's tenure ended.

National Selectors (Senior Men)

Positions - 5

Should have played a minimum of

a) 7 Test matches; OR

b) 30 First Class matches; OR

c) 10 ODI and 20 First Class matches.

Should have retired from the game at least 5 years ago.

No person who has been a member of any Cricket Committee (as defined in the rules and regulations of BCCI) for a total of 5 years shall be eligible to be a member of Men’s Selection Committee.

Applications should be submitted by 1800 hrs IST on November 28, 2022.