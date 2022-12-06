Deepika Padukone will be unveiling the Fifa World Cup trophy during finals

Deepika Padukone is expected to unveil the World Cup trophy on December 18, at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar, according to sources close to her team

Topics  Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup | Deepika Padukone | sports

Deepika Padukone | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Actor Deepika Padukone will be unveiling the Fifa World Cup2022 trophy, according to media reports. She is expected to unveil the World Cup trophy on December18, at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar, say reports citing sources close toher team. According to the sources, she will soon to Qatar to takepart in the event. The 36-year-old actor will be the first to receive such recognitionat one of the world’s most-watched sporting events, say reports. Last week, actor and dancer Nora Fatehi performed during the Fifa World Cup 2022 Fan Festival, hosted at Al Bidda Park in Doha. She danced tothe World Cup anthem "Light the sky". She also danced to some of herhits, like ‘O Saki’. On Monday, she took to Instagram to share an appreciationpost for her team and a behind-the-scenes video of her performance at the fan fest.

First Published: Tue,December 06 2022 06:00 IST
QATAR 2022 FIFA WORLD CUPDEEPIKA PADUKONESPORTSBS WEB REPORTSFOOTBALLQATAR WORLD CUPFIFA WORLD CUP 2022SPORTSNEWS

