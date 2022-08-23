Djokovic will not play in US Open, indicates his official website
Topics Novak Djokovic | US Open | Tennis
World no. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic will miss the U.S. Open, scheduled to be played from August 29, according to his official website.
Becoming the player with most men's Grand Slam singles titles is Novak Djokovic's ultimate career goal but it seems he has to wait until next year to fulfill his dream. The Serb won his 21st major title at Wimbledon in July, leaving him one behind Rafael Nadal's all-time men's record.
"There are no scheduled events at this moment," reads Djokovic's official website.
Djokovic's decision not to be vaccinated against Covid-19 has meant he has missed opportunities this year to add to his haul. The nine-time Australian Open champion was unable to play in Melbourne and could also be missing the US Open, although he recently said he had his "fingers crossed" for the U.S. Open.
According to a report in Forbes.com, the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) demands a non-US citizen must "show proof of being fully vaccinated against Covid-19" before travelling by air from a foreign country.
The ruling stopped Djokovic from playing ATP Masters 1000 events at Indian Wells and Miami in March and April, along with last week's Cincinnati Open.
There had been hoping he might be able to play in New York after the CDC earlier this month relaxed many Covid rules in the U.S.
"In the coming weeks CDC will work to align standalone guidance documents, such as those for healthcare settings, congregate settings at higher risk of transmission, and travel, with today's update," the organisation said.
--IANS
inj/bsk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onNOVAK DJOKOVICUS OPENTENNISSPORTSNEWS