Fifa World Cup 2022 Live Score: Serbia vs Switzerland, Brazil vs Cameroon

Brazil play Cameroon, Switzerland up against Serbia in Group G of the Fifa World Cup 2022. Photo: Bloomberg

Fifa World Cup 2022 Live Score: SRB vs SUI, CMR vs BRA

Group G of the Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar will have the last saying as far as the group stage or as we know the first hurdle of the tournament is concerned. In the last two matches which would be played simultaneously between Serbia and Switzerland and Brazil and Cameroon have an opportunity for one among three teams to go through.

Serbia vs Switzerland

Switzerland need just a draw to move through as they already have a win. Even if Cameroon do manage to beat Brazil in the other game, the goal difference between the Swiss would prevail until something disastrous happens from the South American side in the other game.

Serbia, however, must win to go through to the next round. But this situation also has ifs and buts because if Cameroon win in the other game by a margin greater than that of Serbia’s win against Switzerland, the Serbs might not be able to make it, even after winning. And this phenomenon is very recent in this World Cup. Stadium 974 will host this game.

Cameroon vs Brazil

The second match has things simple for Brazil. They should win and get through to the Round of 16 as the group winners and the only team in the entire World Cup to not drop a point at the group stage.

For Cameroon, they must not only win but win by a margin of at least two goals to make sure that they are not ending up as winners yet the eliminated team because even a draw for Switzerland would have them ahead of Cameroon if the African team doesn’t win by a margin of two goals. But winning is the priority. This match takes place at the Lusail Stadium.

Fifa World Cup Live Updates: Catch all the updates from two simultaneous Group G games i.e. Serbia vs Switzerland and Cameroon vs Brazil at the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 here