Fifa World Cup final: Prize money for winning team, runner-up revealed

All eyes will be on the final clash of the Fifa World Cup on Sunday evening, when Argentina will take on the defending champion France at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Football fans have already started bracing themselves for a tense but exciting battle of nerves between Argentina's Lionel Messi and France's Kylian Mbappe.

If France wins today's match, it will take home the World Cup for the second time, after defeating Croatia in 2018. However, if Argentina wins, it will likely add a much-needed feather in Messi's çap. It will be the first time Messi, arguably the best footballer in the world presently, will be lifting the World Cup. This will also be the first title win for Argentina since 1989. Both Argentina and France have won the Fifa World Cup twice. While Argentina won the title in 1978 and 1986, France lifted the trophy in 1998 and 2018.

The match begins at 8:30 pm IST.

Fifa World Cup Final 2022: Prize Money

Besides all the praise, the World Cup winner also gets a handsome monetary reward. The winner of the Qatar Fifa 2022 World Cup will get a huge $42 million in prize money, according to media reports. The runner-up will get $30 million, the reports say.

The team placed third on the performance table, Croatia, will take home $27 million. And the fourth-place team, Morocco, gets $25 million in prize money.

Other teams that reached the quarter-finals -- Brazil, Netherlands, Portugal, and England -- will earn $17 million each. For reaching the round of 16, the US, Senegal, Australia, Poland, Spain, Japan, Switzerland, and South Korea will take home $13 million each.

Other teams that participated in group stages will be get $9 million each. These teams are: Qatar, Ecuador, Wales, Iran, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Tunisia, Canada, Belgium, Germany, Costa Rica, Serbia, Cameroon, Ghana, and Uruguay.