Fifa World Cup Live Score: England dominate Wales, USA draw first blood

England vs Wales Live. Photo: @England

Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022, Live Score and Updates

The Fifa World Cup Qatar, 2022 is entering its business end as the slots for the Round of 16 are getting booked with every passing match. Now is the time for the third round of matches in the Group stage. To avoid any undue advantage to any team, all four teams in one group play their last match at the same time on different venues.

Iran vs USA

The Irani team fought back the 2-6 hammering by England in their opening match of this World Cup campaign by beating Wales 2-0 thanks to two injury-time goals. Now, a victory against the USA will see them through to the Round of 16 which would be their first-ever entry into the knockout stage of the World Cup. Even a draw could be enough for the team from West Asia, only if Wales could not win against England.

For the USA, who have drawn both their previous games against England and Wales, a draw won’t be enough tonight. They must get a win or must go back empty-handed in their straight World Cup. Also Read: Fifa World Cup: Koulibaly sends Senegal to Round of 16, Dutch through too

Wales vs England

Wales, who thought that they would draw another against Iran, were beaten at the end as their goalkeeper was shown the red card and they had to play the last 15 minutes of the game with only 10 men. Now, back to 11 men, the only way Wales could go through to the next round is via a win against England.

England on the other hand could go to the next round even with a draw or even after losing the game. But given the kind of form the likes of Portugal, Brazil and Spain have shown, the English would be satisfied with nothing less than a win here.

Fifa World Cup Live Updates:

