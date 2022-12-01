Fifa World Cup, Live Score: At HT; Croatia, Morocco headed to Round of 16

Belgium football team in practice before Croatia vs Belgium Live at Fifa World Cup Qatar. Photo:@axelwitsel28

Fifa World Cup 2022, Live Score: CRO vs BEL, CAN vs MAR

The Group E of the Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar is tantalisingly poised for a photo finish as three teams out of the four that will be playing tonight, are in with a chance to make it to the Round of 16. Croatia and Morocco are on four points each and even a draw would seem them through to the last 16. But on the other hand, Belgium, who play Croatia in their last game, must win at any cost to move forward. Canada are out of the race having lost both their games.

Croatia vs Belgium

The Belgian team’s golden generation have one last chance to redeem themselves or they might finish how the English golden generation finished- without a trophy to their name. They need a win against Croatia which is a tough ask especially if the team has scored only once and that too against Canada. But this Belgian unit is full of superstars and hence there is just this bit of hope that they might.

For Croatia, though the prospect is an easy one, either win or draw this game, it is not easy to do so against this Belgian team. Thus it marks an interesting watch tonight.

Canada vs Morocco

Morocco, after beating Belgium in their last game, now have an advantage as they play Canada to get at least a draw if not a win. A draw would mean they have five points on board and then the result of Croatia vs Belgium game won’t be a problem for them. But they would like to win this and try and top the group to march into the Round of 16.

Canada, who have not registered even a single World Cup finals win so far, would look to do that., In the last game, they recorded their first-ever World Cup goal and they would like to go one better this time around.

Fifa World Cup Live Updates: Catch all the updates from two simultaneous Group F games i.e. Croatia vs Belgium and Canada vs Morocco at the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 here