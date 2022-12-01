Fifa World Cup, Live Score: At HT; Croatia, Morocco headed to Round of 16

Fifa World Cup 2022 Live Score and Updates: It is going to be the turn of Group F's last set of games and three teams, Croatia, Belgium and Morocco are in with a chance to qualify for the Round of 16

Belgium football team in practice before Croatia vs Belgium Live at Fifa World Cup Qatar. Photo:@axelwitsel28

Fifa World Cup 2022, Live Score: CRO vs BEL, CAN vs MAR

The Group E of the Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar is tantalisingly poised for a photo finish as three teams out of the four that will be playing tonight, are in with a chance to make it to the Round of 16. Croatia and Morocco are on four points each and even a draw would seem them through to the last 16. But on the other hand, Belgium, who play Croatia in their last game, must win at any cost to move forward. Canada are out of the race having lost both their games. 

Croatia vs Belgium

The Belgian team’s golden generation have one last chance to redeem themselves or they might finish how the English golden generation finished- without a trophy to their name. They need a win against Croatia which is a tough ask especially if the team has scored only once and that too against Canada. But this Belgian unit is full of superstars and hence there is just this bit of hope that they might. 

For Croatia, though the prospect is an easy one, either win or draw this game, it is not easy to do so against this Belgian team. Thus it marks an interesting watch tonight. 

Canada vs Morocco

Morocco, after beating Belgium in their last game, now have an advantage as they play Canada to get at least a draw if not a win. A draw would mean they have five points on board and then the result of Croatia vs Belgium game won’t be a problem for them. But they would like to win this and try and top the group to march into the Round of 16. 

Canada, who have not registered even a single World Cup finals win so far, would look to do that., In the last game, they recorded their first-ever World Cup goal and they would like to go one better this time around. 

Fifa World Cup Live Updates: Catch all the updates from two simultaneous Group F games i.e. Croatia vs Belgium and Canada vs Morocco at the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 here


LIVE UPDATES
Canada vs Morocco Live Score: Half-Time at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium
Croatia vs Belgium Live Score: Half-Time at Al Thumama
Croatia vs Belgium Live Score: Perisic was on the money at the start itself
Croatia vs Belgium Live Score: Penalty for Croatia gets cancelled after VAR check
Croatia vs Belgium Live Score: The Red Devils start well
Canada vs Morocco Live Score: The Canadians come back with a goal of their own
Canada vs Morocco Live Score: Second goal for Morocco
Canada vs Morocco Live Score: It’s all action from the start itself
Canada vs Morocco Live Score: Ziyech scores for Morocco
Croatia vs Belgium Live Score: Belgium starting 11
Croatia vs Belgium Live Score: Croatia starting 11
Canada vs Morocco Live Score: Canada starting 11
Canada vs Morocco Live Score: Morocco starting 11
Welcome to the live coverage of two Group F encounters featuring all four teams

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of two Group F encounters featuring all four teams of the group.  While Croatia will take on Belgium at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Canada will play Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium. 

Read More on

FIFA WORLD CUPFIFA WORLD CUP 2022QATAR 2022 FIFA WORLD CUPQATAR WORLD CUPCROATIABELGIUM NATIONAL FOOTBALL TEAMCANADAMOROCCOWORLD CUPFOOTBALLBELGIUMQATARSPORTSNEWS

