Fifa World Cup, Live Score: At HT; Croatia, Morocco headed to Round of 16

The Group E of the Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar is tantalisingly poised for a photo finish as three teams out of the four that will be playing tonight, are in with a chance to make it to the Round of 16. Croatia and Morocco are on four points each and even a draw would seem them through to the last 16. But on the other hand, Belgium, who play Croatia in their last game, must win at any cost to move forward. Canada are out of the race having lost both their games.
Croatia vs Belgium
The Belgian team’s golden generation have one last chance to redeem themselves or they might finish how the English golden generation finished- without a trophy to their name. They need a win against Croatia which is a tough ask especially if the team has scored only once and that too against Canada. But this Belgian unit is full of superstars and hence there is just this bit of hope that they might.
For Croatia, though the prospect is an easy one, either win or draw this game, it is not easy to do so against this Belgian team. Thus it marks an interesting watch tonight.
Canada vs Morocco
Morocco, after beating Belgium in their last game, now have an advantage as they play Canada to get at least a draw if not a win. A draw would mean they have five points on board and then the result of Croatia vs Belgium game won’t be a problem for them. But they would like to win this and try and top the group to march into the Round of 16.
Canada, who have not registered even a single World Cup finals win so far, would look to do that., In the last game, they recorded their first-ever World Cup goal and they would like to go one better this time around.
Morocco fans are 45 minutes from their Round of 16 dream.#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) &7
We're all square at the break between #HRV and #BEL #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) &7
Nearly a VERY early goal from Perisic!— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) &7
That would've been the fastest #FIFAWorldCup goal ever
15’ | Penalty for Croatia. #CROBEL #DEVILTIME— Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) &7
14’ | Great counterattack by our Devils almost leads to the opener. Mertens his shot goes over. #CROBEL #DEVILTIME— Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) &7
Nayef Aguerd diverts Sam Adekugbe's cross past Bono to get Canada back into this one.— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) &7
It's goal of #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/jDi6Yxg7ut
Youssef En Nesyri: The first Moroccan to score at two World Cups#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/FKWCUwyQtE— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) &7
Scored the fastest goal of #Qatar2022— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) &7
Conceded the second fastest
Don't want to turn up late when Canada are in action pic.twitter.com/lAjwUHxw1g
The opportunity was a gift but Ziyech still had to hold his nerve pic.twitter.com/5Uy368st8W— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) &7
Our Warriors. #CROBEL #DEVILTIME pic.twitter.com/P9licMfRzR— Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) &7
...and here is #Croatia starting lineup! #CROBEL #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 #Family #Vatren pic.twitter.com/n0Mcb66ruo— HNS (@HNS_CFF) &7
SQUAD #WeCAN pic.twitter.com/OWvFCK7eyM— Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) &7
تشكيلة المنتخب الوطني أمام منتخب كندا— Équipe du Maroc (@EnMaroc) &7
Starting XI :Your Atlas lions playing against Canada #DimaMaghrib #TeamMorocco #FIFAWorldCup @pumafootball pic.twitter.com/kJDGPxJCyf
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of two Group F encounters featuring all four teams of the group. While Croatia will take on Belgium at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Canada will play Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium.
