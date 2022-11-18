Amazon Prime Video

Live Streaming of India vs New Zealand 1st T20I is going to be available on Amazon’s Prime Video app in India. For the first time ever, Indian audiences (digital cable network users) cannot watch the match LIVE on their television sets. However, those having the terrestrial network feed can still view the match live on DD Sports.

India will be playing New Zealand in the first T20I of the three-match series. The Indian audience will be watching the Indian cricket team play on Amazon Prime for the first time although Prime got into cricket for the first time in 2021 with the Bangladesh tour of New Zealand. Since then Pakistan and Bangladesh have played a Tri-series in New Zealand which was live streamed on Prime Video.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I Final Live Streaming

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I will begin at 12:00 pm IST on November 18, 2022. This match can be live-streamed on Amazon’s Prime Video app in India. The live match feed is also available on the DD Sports channel on the terrestrial feed.

When and where would IND vs NZ 1st T20I occur?

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I will begin at 12:00 pm Indian Standard Time on November 18, 2022, at the SKY Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand.

How can people watch India vs New Zealand 1st T20I live and exclusive?

People can watch Kane Williamson’s New Zealand take on Hardik Pandya’s India live on Amazon Prime Video. On SmartPhones and online, today’s India vs New Zealand 1st T20I can be Live Streamed on the Amazon Prime Video app and its website.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I Pitch Report

The Wellington wicket or wickets in general in New Zealand support high-scoring encounters in the T20 format. The same wicket might have a lot of grass and help the red ball swing vehemently in a Test game. However, with smaller grounds and flat pitches, the T20 format naturally becomes high-scoring. Therefore, a high-scoring wicket is expected to be on offer in this game as well.

Ind vs Nz 1st T20I Wellington Weather Report

There is a probability of rain washout in the first game as Accuweather has predicted rainfall from 7 pm to 9 pm local time. Once again there is a forecast of rain at 11 pm local time as well. The match is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm local time.