IND vs NZ Live Score, 1st T20I: Toss delayed due to rain in Wellington

Rain stops play at Wellington

There are a lot of new things developing in this series which includes the search for a new template by the Indian team. This has been a search going on since time immemorial and it doesn’t seem to stop anywhere at all. Now, with Hardik Pandya in the lead, the approach needs to be attacking from the batters at the top and the bowlers must also bowl an attacking line to start the game.

However, they face New Zealand at home which is always a dangerous side. The Kiwis would also be looking to put up a great fight and try and win the series to put a balm on their heartbroken fans’ sentiments after yet another semi-final exit. Also Read: IND vs NZ 1st T20I preview: Can India finally change the T20 template?

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Toss Timing and Details

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I will begin at 12:00 pm IST. Thus the toss between India skipper Hardik Pandya and his Kiwi counterpart Kane Williamson would take place 30 minutes before the match time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 11:30 am IST.

Playing 11 combinations of India

India would be going in with a totally different playing 11 than the one that played in the T20 World Cup. There will be Umran Malik with his raw pace, in all probability Yuzvendra Chahal will be back in the playing 11 too and Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson can be seen in the top three. Deepak Hooda, who played only one game in the T20 World Cup can also bat at number four with Pandya coming in at five and Rishabh Pant at six.

India predicted playing 11

Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda/Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik Also Read: IND vs NZ 1st T20I Live Streaming: It's not available on cable TV in India

Playing 11 combinations of New Zealand

For New Zealand, Trent Boult and Martin Guptill have been rested and Adam Milne has been given an opportunity to bounce back. With his raw pace and ability to swing the new ball, he could be really handy upfront. Also, Blair Tickner, who didn’t get a game in the World Cup, could be in with a chance as the Kiwis would most likely go in with a solitary spinner. The rest of the team could be the same that played the World Cup semifinal.

New Zealand predicted playing 11

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

IND vs NZ 1st T20I Final Live Streaming

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I will begin at 12:00 pm IST on November 18, 2022. This match can be live-streamed on Amazon’s Prime Video app in India. The live match feed is also available on the DD Sports channel on the terrestrial feed. Also Read: IND vs NZ 1st T20I: India Predicted XI vs New Zealand for Wellington T20I

ND vs NZ 1st T20I Pitch Report

The Wellington wicket or wickets in general in New Zealand support high-scoring encounters in the T20 format. The same wicket might have a lot of grass and help the red ball swing vehemently in a Test game. However, with smaller grounds and flat pitches, the T20 format naturally becomes high-scoring. Therefore, a high-scoring wicket is expected to be on offer in this game as well.

Ind vs Nz 1st T20I Wellington Weather Report

There is a probability of rain washout in the first game as Accuweather has predicted rainfall from 7 pm to 9 pm local time. Once again there is a forecast of rain at 11 pm local time as well. The match is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm local time.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Score and Updates: Catch all the score updates and interesting details of the game taking place at the SKY Stadium in Wellington