IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd T20I: New Zealand win toss, opt to bowl first

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Score and Updates: With the first match abandoned, the two teams meet in the second game at Mount Maunganui. Once again the fears of rain washing it out loom large

Topics  India vs New Zealand | India cricket team | New Zealand cricket team

Hardik Pandya during a practice session before India's first T20I against New Zealand. Photo: @BCCI

IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd T20I

The Indian team, which is on a search for a new template in the T20 format under new leader Hardik Pandya, could not get to test its recent policies in the first match as it washed out due to rain. Now in the second game, the threat of rain once again looms large. 

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live Scorecard
India Batting  New Zealand Bowling
Runs Overs
Current Batters Wickets
Ishan Kishan Current Bowler
Rishabh Pant Tim Southee

Team India will be playing with an altogether new top three with Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson trying to fit in and Deepak Hooda getting a chance to showcase his skills in the new role at number four. In the bowling department, Umran Malik might be in for a chance yet again. Yuzvendra Chahal, who was out of favour in the entire T20 World Cup, might be making a return to the fore as well. 

New Zealand on the other hand will be looking to give something back to their fans who had to suffer once again the same pain of seeing their team crash out of a World Cup in the knockouts. 

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Toss  

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss against Team India skipper Hardik Pandya and decided to bowl first at an overcast Stadium of Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui

India Playing 11

Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand Playing 11

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Score and Updates: Catch all the score updates and exciting details of the game taking place at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui


LIVE UPDATES
IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd T20I: Tim Southee starts off well
 
Southee is just way above his league when it comes to using the new ball and has bowled superbly so far in the first five balls. 
 
Four!! A tad fuller this time around and Pant hits it down the ground for a four 
 
IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd T20I: India playing 11
IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd T20I: No Shubman Gill, no Sanju Samson for India
 
India have played both Deepak Hooda and surprised everyone by not picking either among Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson. Rishabh Pant is in the playing 11 and he might be opening the innings alongside Ishan Kishan. 
 
IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd T20I: New Zealand make only one change in Adam Milne
 
Adam Milne is the only player that has come into New Zealand playing 11 in place of Trent Boult who has been rested. The remaining team is the same that played in the T20 World Cup semi-final, including the two spinners. It was believed that Blair Tickner might come in for Ish Sodhi, but it is not going to be as of now. 
 
IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd T20I: Williamson wins toss, New Zealand to bowl first
 
IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd T20I: Toss soon
IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd T20I: Weather seems to be improving in Mount Maunganui
IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming details
 
The entire India tour of New Zealand will be live-streamed on the Amazon Prime Video App. The Indian audience will have no other option but to live stream through the Prime Video app or website. But those still on the terrestrial network or using the DD Free Dish system can watch the game live on TV through DD Sports.  
 
IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd T20I: Mount Maunganui Weather Update
 
It has rained mostly at Mount Maunganui for a day and a half and thunderstorm predictions are still on for tonight. However, the weather has cleared up so far and we are in for a game for sure.   
 
IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd T20I: Pitch Report
 
The wickets in New Zealand support pace bowlers early on and with the rainy season in, the pitches will be mostly retaining moisture. Hence early swing will definitely be on offer. But as the pitch dries, it will become easy for run-making. 
 
IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd T20I: New Zealand Predicted Playing 11
 
Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson
 
IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd T20I: India Predicted Playing 11
 
Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer / Sanju Samson / Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik / Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
 
IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd T20I: Toss details
 
The toss in the second encounter between Hardik Pandya-led India and Kane Williamson’s New Zealand will take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Thus the toss in today’s India vs New Zealand game will take place at 11:30 am IST. 
 
Welcome to the live coverage of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I from the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I from the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand. Stay tuned to Business Standard. 

First Published: Sun,November 20 2022 11:12 IST
