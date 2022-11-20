IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd T20I: New Zealand win toss, opt to bowl first
IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd T20I
The Indian team, which is on a search for a new template in the T20 format under new leader Hardik Pandya, could not get to test its recent policies in the first match as it washed out due to rain. Now in the second game, the threat of rain once again looms large.IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live Scorecard
|India Batting
|New Zealand Bowling
|Runs
|Overs
|Current Batters
|Wickets
|Ishan Kishan
|Current Bowler
|Rishabh Pant
|Tim Southee
Team India will be playing with an altogether new top three with Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson trying to fit in and Deepak Hooda getting a chance to showcase his skills in the new role at number four. In the bowling department, Umran Malik might be in for a chance yet again. Yuzvendra Chahal, who was out of favour in the entire T20 World Cup, might be making a return to the fore as well.
New Zealand on the other hand will be looking to give something back to their fans who had to suffer once again the same pain of seeing their team crash out of a World Cup in the knockouts.
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Toss
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss against Team India skipper Hardik Pandya and decided to bowl first at an overcast Stadium of Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui
India Playing 11
Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
New Zealand Playing 11
Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Score and Updates: Catch all the score updates and exciting details of the game taking place at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui
A look at our Playing XI for the 2nd T20I.— BCCI (@BCCI) &7
Live - https://t.co/OvmynDiyd8 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/WVZj6znsg8
Good spot. Looking good. #MountMaunganui pic.twitter.com/H3P9n70FEh— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) &7
Good news from Bay Oval. The weather’s clearing. After the wash-out at Wellington, players of both teams will be itching to take the field.Fingers crossed we get a full gane . Telecast starts 11 am IST, match starts starts 12 noon #INDvNZonPrime— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) &7
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I from the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand. Stay tuned to Business Standard.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel