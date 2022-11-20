IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd T20I: New Zealand win toss, opt to bowl first

Hardik Pandya during a practice session before India's first T20I against New Zealand. Photo: @BCCI

The Indian team, which is on a search for a new template in the T20 format under new leader Hardik Pandya, could not get to test its recent policies in the first match as it washed out due to rain. Now in the second game, the threat of rain once again looms large.

India Batting New Zealand Bowling Runs Overs Current Batters Wickets Ishan Kishan Current Bowler Rishabh Pant Tim Southee

Team India will be playing with an altogether new top three with Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson trying to fit in and Deepak Hooda getting a chance to showcase his skills in the new role at number four. In the bowling department, Umran Malik might be in for a chance yet again. Yuzvendra Chahal, who was out of favour in the entire T20 World Cup, might be making a return to the fore as well.

New Zealand on the other hand will be looking to give something back to their fans who had to suffer once again the same pain of seeing their team crash out of a World Cup in the knockouts.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Toss

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss against Team India skipper Hardik Pandya and decided to bowl first at an overcast Stadium of Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui

India Playing 11

Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand Playing 11

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson

