IND vs SL 3rd T20I: Pitch report, weather forecast, live streaming details

With two matches finishing in high voltage last overs after being almost dull in the first half of the second innings, there is a lot of interest in the third one which will take place in Rajkot on January 07, 2022. Both India and Sri Lanka have one game each and thus the third and last game becomes a decider.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20i Pitch Report

The Rajkot pitch has produced a lot of runs in the past with teams almost reaching 200 runs regularly. However, in the last game held at this ground, India scored only 169 runs and South Africa were bowled out for 84. This happened in June 2022.

Now, fresh in the season and having hosted very few Ranji games, the ground would be soft and would offer true bounce. Hence a high-scoring game might be in the offing.

IND vs SL 1st T20I Weather Forecast

With humidity as low as 31%, it is going to be very dry at Rajkot. The chances of dew will be very less and hence putting in a good amount of runs and defending will not be a bad proposition either. The temperature would fall down from 28 degrees celsius at 7 pm IST to 23 degrees celsius at 11 pm IST.

Ind vs Sl 1st T20I Live Streaming Details

The third T20I match of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. It will be telecast Live on Star Sports Network. People can also watch the match on the go on their laptops and mobile phones via the Hotstar mobile application and its website.