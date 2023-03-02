India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 Live: India 13/0, trail by 75 at Lunch
India vs Australia 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Score. (Photo: Reuters)
IND vs AUS 3rd Test Live Score, Day 2 Live The third Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 has become exciting on the very second day itself. Like the last two Tests of the series, this one too seems to be not lasting more than three days as India have already got bowled out and the Aussies have lost four wickets as well.
Peter Handscomb and Cameron Green will begin the proceedings for the Aussies as they are the men not out. For India, the spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel will play a crucial role once again as the pitch is proving to be a nightmare for the batters. Jadeja has already picked up four wickets.
While the Aussies would look to add at least 100 more runs to their total, Rohit Sharma and his bowlers would try and restrict the visitors to as low a score as possible.
India Playing 11
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Australia Playing 11
Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann
India vs Australia, Border Gavaskar Trophy 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score Updates: Catch all the updates from the third Test being played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
Key Events
11:13 AM
IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Ravichandran Ashwin gets rid of Lyon, Australia all-out
IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Lunch taken, India trail by 75 runs
Lunch has been taken at the Holkar Stadium in Indore and India have not lost a wicket in the first four overs, having scored 13 runs. Both Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma remain unbeaten. There was a turn from Kuhnemann and it suggests that the afternoon session is going to be incredible. The Indian team trail by 75 runs currently.
IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Turn from Kuhnemann
There’s the turn from Kuhnemann again. It is just the fourth over and yet he has managed to get an edge of the Indian captain Rohit Sharma.
As was predicted by many, Australia have been all-out before touching 200 run mark. Though with a 40-run stand between Green and Handscomb, it seemed like they will get over 200 easily. But the men from Downunder lost their last six wickets for only 11 runs. The wickets were shared by Umesh Yadav and Ashwin who picked three each. The last one of Lyon was picked by Ashwin.
IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Yadav castles Murphy, Australia 9 down
Australia look in a hurry to get out as Todd Murphy has also been bowled by Umesh Yadav. The round-the-wicket line by Yadav has troubled the lefty tailenders. It’s 197-9 and it would be interesting to see if Australia could touch the 200-run mark.
IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Ravichandran Ashwin removes Alex Carey
It has been raining wickets as the last 20 balls bowled by Umesh Yadav and Ashwin together have resulted in four wickets and suddenly, Australia are 8 down and yet 200 has not been touched by the visitors.
IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Umesh Yadav on fire, removes Starc
Umesh Yadav has picked up his 100th Test wicket on home soil as he has removed Mitchell Starc with a cracker of a delivery that sent the stumps of the batter cartwheeling to the wicket-keeper.
IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Umesh Yadav removes Cameron Green
Cameron Green has been trapped in front of the wicket by Umesh Yadav as the ball hit him above the knee roll but the umpire thought it would hit the stumps and as a result, even after the review, it remained out, although Australia took the review.
IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Ashwin breaks the stand
Ravichandran Ashwin has broken the stand this morning as he has got Peter Handcsomb caught by Shreyas Iyer and Australia are now five down. They added 30 runs this morning and 40 for the fifth wicket in total
IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Australia would look to add more runs
IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Peter Handscomb and Green in the middle
IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Interesting day today
Welcome to the live coverage of India vs Australia, Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023’ s third Test’s 2nd day
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Australia, Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023’ s third Test’s second day. The match takes place at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Stay tuned to Business Standard for all updates.
First Published: Thu,March 02 2023 10:00 IST
