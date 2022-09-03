India vs Pakistan Head to Head in T20I: Stats, leading batters and bowlers

Virat Kohli had been India's highest run-getter against Pakistan in T20 Internationals.

India will face Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 for the second time on Sunday, September 4. After topping the Group A table, India is eyeing their eighth Asia Cup trophy.

The history between India and Pakistan in T20 Internationals started in 2006, when the former defeated Pakistan by six wickets at the Wanderers' Stadium in South Africa. Later, the inaugural ICC World Twenty20 event in South Africa witnessed another crucial win as India defeated Pakistan by 5 runs in the final.

India has a good track record against Pakistan in Twenty20 Internationals. However, Pakistan has a better overall score because of their dominance in the 1980s and 1990s. Therefore, it would fascinating to compare and relate these two cricketing nations and their encounters in T20 Internationals.

India vs Pakistan Head to Head in T20Is: Last five encounters

In the last five encounters, India has won four of five times, while Pakistan's only victory was in October 2021. Check out the table given below.

Date Venue Result 28 December 2012 Narendra Modi Stadium India won by 11 runs 27 February 2016 Shere Bangla National Stadium India won by 5 wickets 19 March 2016 Eden Gardens India won by 6 wickets 24 October 2021 Dubai International Cricket Stadium Pakistan won by 10 wickets 28 August 2022 Dubai International Cricket Stadium India won by 5 wickets

India vs Pakistan Head to Head in T20Is: India has an upper hand

India and Pakistan have played a total of 10 international matches in the T20 format. Pakistan has managed to win against India only twice in all their face-offs.

Both times, Pakistan was chasing the target. In 2012, Pakistan defeated India by 5 wickets at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium. In 2021, Pakistan again defeated India by 10 wickets at the ICC World T20 2021 in Dubai International Cricket stadium.

India vs Pakistan Head to Head in T20Is: Who is the highest run scorer?

Virat Kohli is undoubtedly the highest run scorer in India vs Pakistan contests in T20I matches with 346 runs. He has the best score of 78* which is the best by an Indian batsman in T20 cricket against Pakistan.

For Pakistan, Shoaib Malik had been the best batter with 164 runs against India. However, Mohammad Rizwan holds the best score of 79* against India and has an average of 122.

India vs Pakistan Head to Head in T20Is: Who is the leading wicket-taker?

Former cricket Umar Gul had picked 11 wickets against India, which is so far the best by any player in these matches. The best bowling figure was registered by Mohammad Asif after picking four wickets for 18 runs.

Bhuvaneshawar Kumar has been the best Indian bowler against Pakistan after picking 9 wickets and having the best bowling figure of 4 wickets for 26 runs.

India vs Pakistan Head to Head in T20Is: Highest and lowest team totals

India has scored 192 runs for 5 wickets against Pakistan in T2OI at Ahmedabad in 2012. However, the two-match series was levelled as Pakistan won the other match.

In Asia cup 2016, India bowled out Pakistan for 83 runs in the fourth T20 International at Dhaka International stadium.