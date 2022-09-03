India vs Pakistan Head to Head in T20I: Stats, leading batters and bowlers
India will face Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 for the second time on Sunday, September 4. After topping the Group A table, India is eyeing their eighth Asia Cup trophy.
The history between India and Pakistan in T20 Internationals started in 2006, when the former defeated Pakistan by six wickets at the Wanderers' Stadium in South Africa. Later, the inaugural ICC World Twenty20 event in South Africa witnessed another crucial win as India defeated Pakistan by 5 runs in the final.
Also read | India vs Pakistan, Super 4 - Asia Cup 2022: Tickets Price, How to buy them?
India has a good track record against Pakistan in Twenty20 Internationals. However, Pakistan has a better overall score because of their dominance in the 1980s and 1990s. Therefore, it would fascinating to compare and relate these two cricketing nations and their encounters in T20 Internationals.
India vs Pakistan Head to Head in T20Is: Last five encounters
In the last five encounters, India has won four of five times, while Pakistan's only victory was in October 2021. Check out the table given below.
|Date
|Venue
|Result
|28 December 2012
|Narendra Modi Stadium
|India won by 11 runs
|27 February 2016
|Shere Bangla National Stadium
|India won by 5 wickets
|19 March 2016
|Eden Gardens
|India won by 6 wickets
|24 October 2021
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Pakistan won by 10 wickets
|28 August 2022
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|India won by 5 wickets
Also read | Asia Cup 2022, Super 4: Schedule, format, rules and points table
India vs Pakistan Head to Head in T20Is: India has an upper hand
India and Pakistan have played a total of 10 international matches in the T20 format. Pakistan has managed to win against India only twice in all their face-offs.
Both times, Pakistan was chasing the target. In 2012, Pakistan defeated India by 5 wickets at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium. In 2021, Pakistan again defeated India by 10 wickets at the ICC World T20 2021 in Dubai International Cricket stadium.
India vs Pakistan Head to Head in T20Is: Who is the highest run scorer?
Virat Kohli is undoubtedly the highest run scorer in India vs Pakistan contests in T20I matches with 346 runs. He has the best score of 78* which is the best by an Indian batsman in T20 cricket against Pakistan.
For Pakistan, Shoaib Malik had been the best batter with 164 runs against India. However, Mohammad Rizwan holds the best score of 79* against India and has an average of 122.
India vs Pakistan Head to Head in T20Is: Who is the leading wicket-taker?
Former cricket Umar Gul had picked 11 wickets against India, which is so far the best by any player in these matches. The best bowling figure was registered by Mohammad Asif after picking four wickets for 18 runs.
Bhuvaneshawar Kumar has been the best Indian bowler against Pakistan after picking 9 wickets and having the best bowling figure of 4 wickets for 26 runs.
India vs Pakistan Head to Head in T20Is: Highest and lowest team totals
India has scored 192 runs for 5 wickets against Pakistan in T2OI at Ahmedabad in 2012. However, the two-match series was levelled as Pakistan won the other match.
In Asia cup 2016, India bowled out Pakistan for 83 runs in the fourth T20 International at Dhaka International stadium.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel