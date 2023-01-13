India vs Spain Live Score, Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Focus on good start
India vs Spain Men's Hockey World Cup Live Score The Indian hockey team will be opening its account on the opening day of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, 2023 against Spain. The match will be the fourth of the day as the tournament already started with the opening encounter between Argentina and South Africa.
The Indian team is placed in Group D alongside England, Wales and Spain and the topper of each group gets to go straight to the quarterfinal. Therefore the Indian team would be looking to top their group and make an easy way to the quarterfinals. Also Read: Hockey World Cup 2023: India's squad, schedule and live streaming details
Here’s the Indian squad for the World Cup
Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (vice-captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess
Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh
Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh
Alternate players: Rajkumar Pal, Jugraj Singh
Head coach: Graham Reid
The Spanish team is also very much prepared for the encounter as it has played two games against India already in Odisha and did well in both games, winning one and drawing in the other before eventually losing it in the shoot-out. Here’s Spain’s squad for the World Cup. Also Read: Hockey World Cup India vs Spain Preview: Midfield play crucial for India
Match Details
India vs Spain
Group D
Time- 07:00 pm IST
Venue: Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela
Tournament- FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023
Broadcast and Live Streaming- Star Sports and Disney Plus Hotstar
Spain Squad for the World Cup
Andreas Rafi, Alejandro Alonso, Cesar Curiel, Xavi Gispert, Borja Lacalle, Álvaro Iglesias, Ignacio Rodríguez, Enrique Gonzalez, Gerard Clapes, Andreas Rafi, Jordi Bonastre, Joaquin Menini, Mario Garin, Marc Reyne, Marc Miralles, Pepe Cunill, Marc Recasens, Pau Cunill and Marc Vizcaino.
India vs Spain Hockey World Cup Live Updates: Catch all the updates from this Group D game below
IND vs ESP— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) &7
The #MenInBlue will face the #RedSticks in their first pool D match. Here's a look at the lineup!#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HWC2023 #StarsBecomeLegends @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @rfe_hockey pic.twitter.com/UUMrIDoZQf
In the third game of the day, England is already leading their neighbours Wales 4-0 with seven minutes to go in the fourth quarter. Goals have been scored by Park Nicholas, who scored in the very first minute, Ansell Liam in the 27th and 37th minutes through penalty corners and Roper Phil through a field goal in the 41st minute.
In the second game of the day, which also took place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar like the first match, Australia faced France. The Hockeyroos were at their usual best and thrashed the French 8-0 to announce their arrival at the World Cup with the intention to lift their fourth World Cup.
While the first quarter resulted in only a solitary goal, three goals each were scored by the Australian side in the second and third quarters with one goal coming in the fourth quarter. Tom Craig and legendary Jeremy Hayward scored hat tricks while a goal each was scored by Ogilvie Flynn and Tom Wickham.
In the first match of the evening, Argentina played South Africa and what was a very tight game, resulted in a 1-0 win for the former. The only goal in the game was scored in the third quarter by Casella Maico in the 42nd minute
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Spain encounter in the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. This Group D match takes place at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium. Stay tuned to Business Standard for all updates from the match.
