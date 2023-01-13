Indian hockey team

India vs Spain Men's Hockey World Cup Live Score The Indian hockey team will be opening its account on the opening day of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, 2023 against Spain. The match will be the fourth of the day as the tournament already started with the opening encounter between Argentina and South Africa.

The Indian team is placed in Group D alongside England, Wales and Spain and the topper of each group gets to go straight to the quarterfinal. Therefore the Indian team would be looking to top their group and make an easy way to the quarterfinals. Also Read: Hockey World Cup 2023: India's squad, schedule and live streaming details

Here’s the Indian squad for the World Cup

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (vice-captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh

Alternate players: Rajkumar Pal, Jugraj Singh

Head coach: Graham Reid

The Spanish team is also very much prepared for the encounter as it has played two games against India already in Odisha and did well in both games, winning one and drawing in the other before eventually losing it in the shoot-out. Here’s Spain’s squad for the World Cup. Also Read: Hockey World Cup India vs Spain Preview: Midfield play crucial for India

Match Details

India vs Spain

Group D

Time- 07:00 pm IST

Venue: Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela

Tournament- FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023

Broadcast and Live Streaming- Star Sports and Disney Plus Hotstar

Spain Squad for the World Cup

Andreas Rafi, Alejandro Alonso, Cesar Curiel, Xavi Gispert, Borja Lacalle, Álvaro Iglesias, Ignacio Rodríguez, Enrique Gonzalez, Gerard Clapes, Andreas Rafi, Jordi Bonastre, Joaquin Menini, Mario Garin, Marc Reyne, Marc Miralles, Pepe Cunill, Marc Recasens, Pau Cunill and Marc Vizcaino.

India vs Spain Hockey World Cup Live Updates: Catch all the updates from this Group D game below