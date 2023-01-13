India vs Spain Live Score, Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Focus on good start

India vs Spain, Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Updates: The Indian team looks to start its campaign with a win against old rivals and by no means a pushover Spanish side

Topics  Hockey World Cup | Indian Hockey Team | Spain Hockey Team

Indian hockey team

India vs Spain Men's Hockey World Cup Live Score The Indian hockey team will be opening its account on the opening day of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, 2023 against Spain. The match will be the fourth of the day as the tournament already started with the opening encounter between Argentina and South Africa. 

The Indian team is placed in Group D alongside England, Wales and Spain and the topper of each group gets to go straight to the quarterfinal. Therefore the Indian team would be looking to top their group and make an easy way to the quarterfinals.  Also Read: Hockey World Cup 2023: India's squad, schedule and live streaming details

Here’s the Indian squad for the World Cup

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (vice-captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh

Alternate players: Rajkumar Pal, Jugraj Singh

Head coach: Graham Reid

The Spanish team is also very much prepared for the encounter as it has played two games against India already in Odisha and did well in both games, winning one and drawing in the other before eventually losing it in the shoot-out. Here’s Spain’s squad for the World Cup.  Also Read: Hockey World Cup India vs Spain Preview: Midfield play crucial for India

Match Details

India vs Spain

Group D

Time- 07:00 pm IST

Venue: Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela

Tournament- FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023

Broadcast and Live Streaming- Star Sports and Disney Plus Hotstar

Spain Squad for the World Cup

Andreas Rafi, Alejandro Alonso, Cesar Curiel, Xavi Gispert, Borja Lacalle, Álvaro Iglesias, Ignacio Rodríguez, Enrique Gonzalez, Gerard Clapes, Andreas Rafi, Jordi Bonastre, Joaquin Menini, Mario Garin, Marc Reyne, Marc Miralles, Pepe Cunill, Marc Recasens, Pau Cunill and Marc Vizcaino.

India vs Spain Hockey World Cup Live Updates: Catch all the updates from this Group D game below 


LIVE UPDATES
India vs Spain Live Score, Hockey World Cup: The Lineups are out
India vs Spain Live Score, Hockey World Cup: England lead Wales 4-0

In the third game of the day, England is already leading their neighbours Wales 4-0 with seven minutes to go in the fourth quarter. Goals have been scored by Park Nicholas, who scored in the very first minute, Ansell Liam in the 27th and 37th minutes through penalty corners and Roper Phil through a field goal in the 41st minute. 
 
India vs Spain Live Score, Hockey World Cup: Australia thrashed France 8-0

In the second game of the day, which also took place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar like the first match, Australia faced France. The Hockeyroos were at their usual best and thrashed the French 8-0 to announce their arrival at the World Cup with the intention to lift their fourth World Cup. 

While the first quarter resulted in only a solitary goal, three goals each were scored by the Australian side in the second and third quarters with one goal coming in the fourth quarter. Tom Craig and legendary Jeremy Hayward scored hat tricks while a goal each was scored by Ogilvie Flynn and Tom Wickham. 
 
India vs Spain Live Score, Hockey World Cup: Argentina beat South Africa in the first game 

In the first match of the evening, Argentina played South Africa and what was a very tight game, resulted in a 1-0 win for the former. The only goal in the game was scored in the third quarter by Casella Maico in the 42nd minute
 
India vs Spain Live Score, Hockey World Cup: Key Details
 
Match- India vs Spain

Group D

Time- 07:00 pm IST

Venue: Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela

Tournament- FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023

Broadcast and Live Streaming- Star Sports and Disney Plus Hotstar
 
India vs Spain Live Score, Hockey World Cup: Spain Squad for the World Cup
 
Andreas Rafi, Alejandro Alonso, Cesar Curiel, Xavi Gispert, Borja Lacalle, Álvaro Iglesias, Ignacio Rodríguez, Enrique Gonzalez, Gerard Clapes, Andreas Rafi, Jordi Bonastre, Joaquin Menini, Mario Garin, Marc Reyne, Marc Miralles, Pepe Cunill, Marc Recasens, Pau Cunill and Marc Vizcaino.
 
India vs Spain Live Score, Hockey World Cup: Spanish side all prepared as well
 
The Spanish team is also very much prepared for the encounter as it has played two games against India already in Odisha and did well in both games, winning one and drawing in the other before eventually losing it in the shoot-out. Here’s Spain’s squad for the World Cup. 
 
India vs Spain Live Score, Hockey World Cup: Indian squad for the World Cup
 
Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh
 
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (vice-captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess
 
Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh
 
Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh
 
Alternate players: Rajkumar Pal, Jugraj Singh
 
Head coach: Graham Reid
 
India vs Spain Live Score, Hockey World Cup: It’s a Group D encounter
 
The Indian team is placed in Group D alongside England, Wales and Spain and the topper of each group gets to go straight to the quarterfinal. Therefore the Indian team would be looking to top their group and make an easy way to the quarterfinals. 
 
India vs Spain Live Score, Hockey World Cup: The beginning of India’s campaign
 
The Indian hockey team will be opening its account on the opening day of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, 2023 against Spain. The match will be the fourth of the day as the tournament already started with the opening encounter between Argentina and South Africa. 
 
Welcome to the live coverage of India vs Spain encounter in the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Spain encounter in the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. This Group D match takes place at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium. Stay tuned to Business Standard for all updates from the match.  

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on Hockey World Cup

First Published: Fri,January 13 2023 17:34 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

HOCKEY WORLD CUPINDIAN HOCKEY TEAMSPAIN HOCKEY TEAMHOCKEYINDIAN HOCKEYROURKELASPORTSNEWS

Prev » Hockey World Cup India vs Spain Preview: Midfield play crucial for India

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]