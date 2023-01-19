India vs Wales Live Score, Hockey World Cup: England lead 2-0 vs Spain

6:42 PM India vs Wales Live Score, Hockey World Cup: England hit another one, pressure mounts on India

Nick Bandurank has scored for England on the counter-attack and it means that they now lead by 3-0 against Spain and India, who would be playing later in the evening, would now have to win their game by a clear seven-goal margin.



6:39 PM India vs Wales Live Score, Hockey World Cup: Spain miss a great chance

The Spanish team, having saved three penalty corners after concedingon the first one, trails 0-2 in the fourth quarter. They need to score two to make a game out ofit, but have neded up missing yet another chance.



6:11 PM India vs Wales Live Score, Hockey World Cup: England still have a 2-0 lead, India need 6 goals now

The Indian team would now need to score at least six goals against Wales and concede none to make sure that they were top of the group. It is because at the end of the first half of England vs Spain game, the English who are already on a three-goal advantage against India, are leading 2-0.



6:07 PM India vs Wales Live Score, Hockey World Cup: Second one is a field goal for England Make it 2 for England before the first half concludes.



ESP 0:2 ENG#IndiaKaGame #HockeyIndia #HWC2023 #StarsBecomeLegends #ESPvsENG @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @rfe_hockey @EnglandHockey — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) &7

6:05 PM India vs Wales Live Score, Hockey World Cup: Spain attacking, but unable to find a goal

The Spanish team now wants to score back and they got a penalty corner as well. But they were unable to convert that short corner and as a result, the English team remained ahead.



5:38 PM India vs Wales Live Score, Hockey World Cup: Penalty Corner for England and they score

England have got a penalty corner and they have converted it with a rebound from the goalkeeper’s feat and it is striker Phil Roper who has worked on the rebound.



5:33 PM India vs Wales Live Score, Hockey World Cup: Spain keep England waiting early on

Spain have come out well prepared against England’s Bazball tactics and have kept a lot of possession for the first half of the first quarter, not allowing the English even a sniff at their goalpost.



5:21 PM India vs Wales Live Score, Hockey World Cup: Match Details

India vs England



Group D



Time- 07:00 pm IST



Date- January 15th, 2023



Venue: Kalinga International Stadium, Bhubaneshwar



Tournament- FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023



Broadcast and Live Streaming- Star Sports and Disney Plus Hotstar

5:21 PM India vs Wales Live Score, Hockey World Cup: Situations for India’s qualification in the quarterfinal

India currently are at four points and so are England. But the English side has a better goal difference of +5 while India has that of +2. Therefore the Indian team needs to get better on the goal difference if England also manage to get past Spain in their last group-stage game.



In the scenario that England draw with Spain, then India would have to simply win against Wales and qualify for the World Cup quarterfinal. And in the event of Spain beating England, then also, India just need to win against Wales to get to the quarterfinal. Only in the event of England beating Spain do India need to win big against Wales to qualify for the quarterfinal.



5:21 PM India vs Wales Live Score, Hockey World Cup: Penultimate day of the group stage

It’s the penultimate day of the group stages of the FIH Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. Hosts India would play Wales in their final round-robin game and would aim to get to the top of their group and reach the quarterfinal directly.



5:16 PM welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Wales encounter in the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Wales encounter in the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. This match will take place at the Kalinga International Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. Stay tuned to Business Standard for all updates from the match.