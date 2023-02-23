Women T20 World Cup 2023, India Women vs Australia Women. Photo: @AusWomenCricket

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 has now reached its business end and it's time for the first semi-final where the toppers of Group 1, Australia take on runners-up from Group 2, India.

When would India vs Australia semi-final match be played?

India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup Semi-Final will be played on February 23, 2023.

What is the venue of the IND W vs AUS W Women’s T20 World Cup Semi-Final?

IND W vs AUS W Women’s T20 World Cup Semi-Final will be played at the Newlands in Cape Town, South Africa on February 23, 2023.

How can people Live Stream Ind vs Aus Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal and watch the live telecast in India?

Since Star Sports are the broadcast partner for all the ICC tournaments, all the matches of this Women’s T20 World Cup, including the semifinal between India and Australia will be broadcast live and exclusively on Star Sports Network on television sets in India. All matches can also be live-streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.

How will the Newlands Stadium pitch play for India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup Semi-final?

So far, the Newlands wicket has been good for both batters and bowlers. While teams like England have managed to go past 200, other teams like India and West Indies have also struggled to go past 150 as well. Thus a true wicket is expected for the semi-final as well.

What is the weather going to be like in Capetown for the IND W VS AUS W T20 World Cup Semi-final?

A clear sky with the sun shining as bright as possible is going to be the mood of the day as far as weather is concerned for the first semi-final of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 in Capetown, South Africa. The humidity will increase from 58% at 03 pm Local time to 66% by 07 pm Local Time. Wind speed would vary between 26-28 kmph while the temperature will hover around 24 to 21 degrees Celsius.