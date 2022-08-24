Laxman named interim head coach of Team India for Asia Cup 2022
Topics VVS Laxman | Asia Cup
National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman will perform the duties of interim head coach for the upcoming Asia Cup after Rahul Dravid tested positive for COVID19.
Dravid is currently in isolation and will link up with the squad once he tests negative.
"VVS Laxman, Head Cricket, NCA will be the interim Head Coach for Team India (Senior Men) for the upcoming ACC Asia Cup 2022, to be played in the UAE," BCCI secretary Jay Shah stated in a release.
"Laxman, who travelled with the Indian team that played the ODI series in Zimbabwe will oversee the team's preparation in the absence of Rahul Dravid, who tested positive for COVID-19 before the team's departure to the UAE. Dravid will join the team once he tests negative and is cleared by the BCCI Medical Team," he said.
Laxman has linked up with the squad in Dubai along with vice-captain KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda and Avesh Khan, who travelled from Harare after competing in the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onVVS LAXMANASIA CUPSPORTSNEWS