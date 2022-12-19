Messi wins FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina beats France on penalties
Topics lionel messi | FIFA World Cup | Argentina
Lionel Messi finally won the biggest prize in soccer as Argentina beat France 4-2 in a penalty shootout Sunday to claim a third World Cup title despite Kylian Mbapp scoring the first hat trick in a final in 56 years.
Gonzalo Montiel scored the clinching penalty kick as Argentina won after a 3-3 draw.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel