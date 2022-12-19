Messi wins FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina beats France on penalties

Lionel Messi won the biggest prize in soccer as Argentina beat France 4-2 in a penalty shootout to claim a third World Cup title despite Kylian Mbapp scoring the first hat trick in a final in 56 years

Topics  lionel messi | FIFA World Cup | Argentina

Lionel Messi holds the Fifa World Cup trophy. (Photo: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

Lionel Messi finally won the biggest prize in soccer as Argentina beat France 4-2 in a penalty shootout Sunday to claim a third World Cup title despite Kylian Mbapp scoring the first hat trick in a final in 56 years.

Gonzalo Montiel scored the clinching penalty kick as Argentina won after a 3-3 draw.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on lionel messi

First Published: Mon,December 19 2022 06:18 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

LIONEL MESSIFIFA WORLD CUPARGENTINAFRANCEQATAR 2022 FIFA WORLD CUPFOOTBALLSPORTSNEWS

Prev » Fifa World Cup final, ARG vs FRA: Argentina new champions, win on penalties

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]