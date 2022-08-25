Mohammad Yousuf praises Babar Azam for bein consistent in last three years
Topics Asia Cup | Asia Cup Twenty20 | Babar Azam
Pakistan batting coach Mohammad Yousuf feels that skipper Babar Azams consistency in all three formats of the game in the last three years is a firm proof of his soaring stock in international cricket.
Azam is currently the only batter to be in the top three ICC rankings in all international formats. A prolific white-ball cricket run-scorer, he will be seen in action during the upcoming Asia Cup, where Pakistan will face arch-rivals India, dubbed as the 'greatest rivalry' in world cricket, on August 28 in Dubai.
He was one of the main architects in Pakistan's 10-wicket thrashing of India in Men's T20 World Cup 2022, where he was unbeaten for a 52-ball 68, hitting six fours and two sixes, in the 152-run chase alongside opening partner, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, who made 79 not out.
"Babar Azam is a world class player and his consistent performance in all three formats from the last three years is the solid proof of his flight. It's never easy for a captain to focus on his skills. In fact, he is performing well in all three formats," said Yousuf on the sidelines of a practice session at the ICC academy in Dubai.
Talking about how Pakistan's practice session went, Yousuf remarked, "It's hot and humid in Dubai but the boys are excited for the event and the team management has planned their practice sessions accordingly."
"All the players are professional and they are aware of all possible scenarios. We had an intense practice session on Wednesday and the players put all their efforts."
Pakistan, the two-time Asia Cup champions, will commence their campaign in the 2022 edition to be played in T20I format, against India on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.
Apart from India, Pakistan will be facing off against Hong Kong in Sharjah on September 2, before the super four phase begins.--IANS
nr/inj
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel