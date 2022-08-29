National Sports Day: Quotes, significance and top 20 Indian sports players

National Sports Day is celebrated to mark Major Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary.

Whether it is Virat Kohli hugging Babar Azam or Neeraj Chopra defending Arshad Nadeem, sports have become a way of building better and sustainable relationships. Sports is one of those things that transcends all man-made boundaries. Sports Day is celebrated across the world to honour sports.

National Sports Day is considered a public holiday and is observed in different countries to celebrate their national sports players, sports teams and sports traditions who have earned recognition and respect for the country.

National Sports Day: History and significance

National Sports Day is celebrated in India on August 29, on the birth anniversary of hockey legend, Major Dhyan Chand. The national hockey player, Major Dhyan Chand is the most celebrated Indian hockey player, who won gold medals for India in the Olympics 1928, 1932 and 1936.

The objective of this event is to create awareness about physical activity, overall health and sports. And also, glorifies the support of trainers, families and coaches who create world-class athletes.

National Sports Day: Quotes

"When people throw stones at you, you turn them into milestones." — Sachin Tendulkar

“I’d rather regret the risks that didn’t work out than the chances I didn’t take at all.” — Simone Biles

“Passion first and everything will fall into place.” — Holly Holm

"It's just a job. Grass grows, birds fly, and waves pound the sand. I beat people up." — Muhammed Ali

“Courage, sacrifice, determination, commitment, toughness, heart, talent, guts. That’s what little girls are made of; the heck with sugar and spice.” — Bethany Hamilton

“I don’t want to be the next Michael Jordan, I only want to be Kobe Bryant.” — Kobe Bryant

“I always felt that my greatest asset was not my physical ability, it was my mental ability.” — Bruce Jenner

“Just believe in yourself. Even if you don’t pretend that you do and, and some point, you will.” — Venus Williams

“Never say never because limits, like fears, are often just an illusion.” — Michael Jordan

“Never give up, never give in, and when the upper hand is ours, may we have the ability to handle the win with the dignity that we absorbed the loss.” — Doug Williams

"The only one who can tell you 'you can't win' is you, and you don't have to listen" — Jessica Ennis Hill

"If I have a reason to do something, and I have enough passion, I generally succeed." — Leander Paes

“You control your wins and losses.” — Maria Sharapova

National Sports Day: Top 20 Indian Sports Players Sachin Tendulkar (Cricket): Often being followed as the religion in India, Sachin Tendulkar is the highest-run scorer with 100 International centuries. Anil Kumble (Cricket): The tall guy from Karnataka, Anil Kumble was the best leg-spinner in 2000s and his record of 619 wickets is still unbroken.

Virat Kohli (Cricket): Virat Kohli is the second-best Indian batsman with many records and is often dubbed the modern-day -Tendulkar.

Neeraj Chopra (Javelin Throw): The 24-year-old Neeraj Chopra won a gold for India in the Tokyo Olympics, which happens once a blue moon.

Mithali Raj (Cricket): Mithali Raj is the highest run scorer in Women's One Day International cricket.

Jhulan Goswami (Cricket): Jhulan Goswami is the leading wicket-taker in women's ODI cricket.

PT Usha (Athletics): PT Usha is called the "Queen of Indian track field", and has won 4 Asian gold medals and 7 Silver medals.

PV Sindhu( Badminton): PV Sindhu is among the best Indian badminton player with many records, including Olympic medals.

Saina Nehwal (Badminton): Saina Nehwal has been India's flagbearer in Badminton for more than a decade.

Sania Mirza (Lawn Tennis): Sania Mirza was one of the leading women icons in Tennis.

Mary Kom (Boxing): Mary Kom is India's leading boxer in the women's category, and has won many medals.

Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting): Mirabai Chanu is another name that's making India proud by consistent medal-winning performance.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Cricket): Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the only Indian captain to win all the trophies, and the best-finishing batsman India has ever produced.

Harbhajan Singh (Cricket): Harbhajan Singh is a retired Indian spin bowler who represented India globally with his unique bowling action.

Yuvraj Singh (Cricket): Yuvraj Singh holds a record of hitting six sixes for India in the T20 world cup, and winning man of the tournament in the ODI World Cup 2011.

Baichung Bhutia( Football): Baichung Bhutia was some of India's renowned faces in Football and captained the Indian football team.

Sunil Chhetri (Football): Sunil Chhetri is India's leading goal-scorer who even gets compared with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for his scoring ability.

Leander Paes (Tennis): Leander Paes is a retired tennis player who has many accolades for India in Tennis.

Mahesh Bhupati (Tennis): Mahesh Bhupati is a former tennis player who was ranked no 1 in men's doubles along with Leander Paes.

Geeta Phogat (Wrestling): Geeta Phogat is a freestyle wrestler who won the country's first-ever gold medal in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games in 2010 in Delhi. (Written by Zuhair Zaidi)