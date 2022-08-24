Pak women's team coach David Hemp not seeking extension for two-year deal
Topics Pakistan cricket team | Pakistan cricket | Cricket
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that the national women's team head coach David Hemp is not seeking an extension to his two-year deal, which will expire in October.
This will cause Hemp's departure from the women's team.
"I have enjoyed living in Pakistan and working with the women cricketers, but it has also been difficult on me and my young family as I have been unable to spend enough time with them like any other father. After consulting my family, I have conveyed this difficult decision to the Pakistan Cricket Board, which has very graciously understood my situation and accepted my decision," said Hemp in a statement on Tuesday.
"It has been incredibly enjoyable and satisfying working with the girls. Although results in the international arena may not truly reflect the hard work and effort that went into the planning and preparations, I am satisfied that I gave my very best and the girls equally responded," he added.
Hemp said that he is pleased with the emergence of Fatima Sana, who won the ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2021 award, and became the first Pakistan women's player to win the ICC Cricketer of the Month award and also displayed her talents in the recently-concluded CWG 2022 in Birmingham.
"I am optimistic we will see many more young women cricketers from domestic competitions and talent hunt programmes to enter the Pakistan framework and contribute in the teams' future achievements," he added.
He thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board, its women's wing and the team that supported him and made his stay memorable.
"I will remain a big fan of Pakistan women's cricket, will continue to follow their progress with excitement and remain confident that better results and successes await them down the road," he added.
Tania Mallick, PCB Head of Women's Wing said: "It is sad to lose someone of David's calibre, enthusiasm and strong work ethics, but at the same time, we also understand and accept that family has to come first. The PCB thanks David for all his efforts and contributions, and wishes him the best of luck in his future endeavours."
The replacement of David Hemp will be announced in due course.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel