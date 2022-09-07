Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super 4: Preview, live streaming and predicted 11

Rizwan replaced Babar as the number 1 T20I batter. Source: ICC

Afghanistan will be facing a strong Pakistan team in the fourth match of Super 4, Asia Cup at Sharjah International Cricket Stadium. Pakistan and Sri Lanka are currently the favourites to win the trophy, while India and Afghanistan would rely on Pakistan's performance in the next two matches. Also read | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super 4: What India can gain from this match?

Today's match would be a virtual semi-final for Pakistan. If they win today, India and Afghanistan will be eliminated from the Asia Cup 2022. On the other hand, their defeat would give hope to India and Afghanistan Cricket fans.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super 4: Pitch and weather report

Three matches have been played in Sharjah Cricket stadium in this Asia cup 2022. The pitches have been flat and enjoyable for batters in the second inning. In the first match of Super 4, Sri Lanka chased down 176 runs against Afghanistan here.

The weather conditions for Pakistan vs Afghanistan game will be moderately warm as the temperature is expected to hover around 32-degree celsius. Humidity will be 50 percent, which means the dew factor will play a crucial role in the second innings.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super 4: Pakistan Playing XI

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super 4: Afghanistan Playing XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi Also read | ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Schedule, groups, teams, time and venue

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super 4: Head to Head in T20Is

Afghanistan and Pakistan have faced each other two times in T20 Internationals, and Pakistan remains unbeaten.

Date Venue Result 8/12/2013 Sharjah Cricket Stadium Pakistan won by 6 wickets 9/10/2021 Dubai International Cricket Stadium Pakistan won by 5 wickets

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super 4: When and where to watch the live streaming?

You can enjoy the live telecast of the match on Star Sports Network on TV as they are the official broadcasters of Asia Cup 2022 in India. Apart from Television channels, you can live stream the game on the Disney+Hotstar app on your phone or Android TV.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super 4: Last 10 T20 Internationals of Pakistan

Date Opponent Venue Result 19/11/2021 Bangladesh Shere Bangla National Stadium Pakistan won by 4 wickets 20/11/2021 Bangladesh Shere Bangla National Stadium Pakistan won by 8 wickets 22/11/2021 Bangladesh Shere Bangla National Stadium Pakistan won by 5 wickets 13/12/2021 West Indies National Stadium (Karachi) Pakistan won by 63 runs 14/12/2021 West Indies National Stadium (Karachi) Pakistan won by 9 runs 16/12/2021 West Indies National Stadium (Karachi) Pakistan won by 7 wickets 5/4/2022 Australia Gaddafi Stadium Australia won by 3 wickets 28/08/2022 India Dubai International Cricket Stadium India won by 5 wickets 2/9/2022 Hong Kong Sharjah Cricket Stadium Pakistan won by 155 runs 4/9/2022 India Dubai International Cricket Stadium Pakistan won by 5 wickets

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super 4: Last 10 T20 Internationals of Afghanistan

Date Opponent Venue Result 12/6/2022 Zimbabwe Harare Sports Club Afghanistan won by 21 runs 14/06/2022 Zimbabwe Harare Sports Club Afghanistan won by 35 runs 9/8/2022 Ireland Civil Service Cricket Club Ireland won by 7 wickets 11/8/2022 Ireland Civil Service Cricket Club Ireland won by 5 wickets 12/8/2022 Ireland Civil Service Cricket Club Afghanistan won by 22 runs 15/08/2022 Ireland Civil Service Cricket Club Afghanistan won by 27 runs 17/08/2022 Ireland Civil Service Cricket Club Ireland won by 7 wickets 27/08/2022 Sri Lanka Dubai International Cricket Stadium Afghanistan won by 8 wickets 30/08/2022 Bangladesh Sharjah Cricket Stadium Afghanistan won by 7 wickets 3/9/2022 Sri Lanka Sharjah Cricket Stadium Sri Lanka won by 4 wickets

(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)