PKL 9: Maninder, Deepak lead Bengal Warriors to big win over Telugu Titans

Maninder Singh and Deepak Hooda were on fire as they helped the Bengal Warriors put in a strong performance against the Telugu Titans, defeating them 45-25 in a Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 match at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, here on Saturday.

The Warriors, who never looked out of control, picked up their first points this season.

The experienced Telugu Titans were off the blocks quickly against the Bengal Warriors led by Maninder Singh, who however fought back and wiped out the three-point early lead, and surged ahead.

Maninder inflicted an ALL OUT while Vaibhav Garje and Shrikant Jadhav helped consolidate, giving the Bengal Warriors an 8-point lead after the first ten minutes, with the score reading 13-5. Maninder and co. continued in their merry ways as Vinay, Rajnish and the Titans conceded another ALL-OUT before the end of the first half.

The Warriors continued to pull away with almost every play, and finished the half with 7 tackle points and a 15-point lead, as the score read 25-10 in their favour. The Titans had a mountain to climb.

Early in the second half, the Titans pitched in with a couple of raids but could not build on that as Deepak Hooda joined the party for the Warriors and further stretched the lead. Maninder registered a SUPER TEN with more than 13 minutes still to go, as the Warriors continued to be their relentless self.

With 10 minutes to go, the Titans had a 19-point lead to fight off. Deepak Hooda inflicted another Super Raid as the Warriors continued to pile on the misery. Along expected lines, the Warriors closed out a clinical victory.

