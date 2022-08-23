West Indies being docked two points for slow over-rate in ODI against Kiwis
Topics Cricket | New Zealand vs West Indies | West Indies
Nicholas Pooran's West Indies side being docked two Super League points for bowling two overs short in the allotted time during their third ODI against New Zealand at the Kensington Oval on Monday, may have huge ramifications for them in their bid to secure automatic qualification for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India next year.
On-field umpires Joel Wilson and Leslie Reifer, third umpire Gregory Brathwaite and fourth umpire Nigel Duguid levelled the charge after the hosts' five-wicket defeat, with Pooran pleading guilty to the offence.
It means the Caribbean side drop to 88 points, a total unlikely to result in a top-eight position at the end of the Super League cycle, and a ticket straight to India.
Ireland (ninth on 68 points) have a superior net run rate to the West Indies, and with wins worth 10 points, two victories at home to Bangladesh in their series next year would likely result in a higher finish. Waiting to strike, Sri Lanka (10th on 62 points) and South Africa (11th on 49 points) both have multiple series left in the cycle.
A finish outside the top eight would mean West Indies' path to India 2023 would be via the Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe next year, according to ICC.
The bottom five teams of Super League move to the Qualifier, and are joined by the top three finishers of Cricket World Cup League 2, and the top two finishers of the Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off.
The next Super League action takes place in Australia, with Aaron Finch's side hosting Zimbabwe in Townsville from August 28 to September 3.
--IANS
akm/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel