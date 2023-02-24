England Women play South Africa Women in the second semifinal of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Photo:England Cricket

England, who have so far reached the final of the Women’s T20 World Cup four times and have won the trophy once, would look to make it to their fifth final as they take on hosts South Africa in the second semi-final of the event. The winner of this match will face Australia in the final.

Playing 11 combinations of England Women

England have looked like a settled unit throughout the tournament and once again they would look to showcase the same compactness with Danni Wyatt and Sophia Dunkley opening the innings. Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight and Alice Capsey do more than just cover up the middle order. Sophie Ecclestone and Katherine Sciver-Brunt will be the prime bowlers.

England Women predicted playing 11

Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (capt), Amy Jones, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Charlie Dean, Lauren Bell

Playing 11 combinations of South Africa Women

The hosts will look for the best from the likes of Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits at the top. Marizanne Kapp and skipper Sune Luus need to deliver with both bat and ball. Shabnim Ismail and Ayabonga Khaka could surprise the English early on with the ball.

South Africa Women predicted playing 11

Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (capt), Chloe Tryon, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

England Women vs South Africa Women, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Semi-Final Toss Timing and Details

England Women vs South Africa Women, T20 World Cup semifinal will begin at 18:30 hrs IST at the Newlands Stadium in Capetown. The toss between English skipper Heather Knight and her South African counterpart would take place 30 minutes before the match time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 1800 hrs IST.

England Women Squad for Women’s T20 World Cup

Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Lauren Winfield-Hill

South Africa Women Squad for Women’s T20 World Cup

Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus(c), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Delmi Tucker, Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Masabata Klaas