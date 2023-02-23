India women cricket team. Photo: @BCCIWomen

It’s time for a knockout game in a multilateral tournament in women’s cricket and once again familiar foes India and Australia are up against each other. This time it is the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2023 and group toppers of Group 1, the Aussies would be up against number two of group 2, India.

India, who scratched their way to the semi-finals after struggling a bit against Ireland, managing to win by just five runs using Duckworth-Lewis and Stern methodology, came second in their group. Australia, on the other hand, won all their matches by big margins and look like the team to beat in this tournament.

Mandhana and Thakur key to India’s progress

Smriti Mandhana has been in great touch in this tournament, scoring 149 runs in three innings at an average of 49. She was also the reason for India getting over Ireland in the last game and going through to the semi-final. She would once again be key if India are to wage their way through the Australian bowling attack.

Early wickets would be key in this game as well and Renuka Singh Thakur showed in the Commonwealth Games 2022 final that she is more than capable of sending the early batters packing. If she gets early wickets, the Indian spinners would find it easy to operate.

Australia vs India, Women’s T20 World Cup Semi Final, Pitch Report

So far, the Newlands wicket has been good for both batters and bowlers. While teams like England have managed to go past 200, other teams like India and West Indies have also struggled to go past 150 as well. Thus a true wicket is expected for the semi-final as well.

Cape Town weather update

While India’s last game was disturbed by rain and the team somehow managed to get through by five runs, this one will have no such hindrances as the weather prediction for today’s game is clear sky for the whole game.