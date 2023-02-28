WPL 2023 team analysis: Kaur, Sciver duo to deliver for the Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians in Women's Premier League 2023. Photo: @mipaltan

After the end of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction, Mumbai Indians turned out to be one of the most balanced sides as it had acquired the services of Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and England’s mainstay Nat Sciver at the same time. But will it be enough for them to get through and become the first-ever champions of the WPL?

Mumbai Indians Squad for WPL 2023

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Heather Graham, Issy Wong, Chloe Tryon, Priyanka Bala, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Humairaa Kaazi, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Neelam Bisht, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Amelia Kerr

Probable Playing 11

Yastika Bhatia, Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Natalie Sciver, Chloe Tryon, Jintimani Kalita, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Sonam Yadav, Saika Ishaque

Strengths: Fiery batting lineup

Mumbai Indians probably have the most fearsome batting lineup with Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr and Chloe Tryon in the middle alongside the balancing and game-changing effect of Nat Sciver and Harmanpreet Kaur. Pooja Vastrakar down the order can also play the role of a finisher.

Weaknesses: Inexperienced bowling lineup

While the batting lineup of the Mumbai Indians is probably the best, the bowling lineup is just the opposite with only Pooja Vastrakar being the renowned bowler. The others are Indian talent not tested at the top level. The all-round abilities of Kerr, Matthews and Sciver-Brunt are something that Kaur would rely upon heavily.

What could win them the league?

The only thing that could win the league for the Mumbai Indians is the ability of Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet to absorb all the pressure at crucial moments and win the 50-50 moments. Along with that if Matthews and Kerr could be utilised to their full potential in the bowling department, Mumbai could be the biggest contender for the title.