Amazon refreshes Kindle with better screen, extra storage: Details here

Amazon Kindle

Amazon on Wednesday announced the launch of the new Kindle in India. Priced at Rs 9,999, the Kindle is available at an introductory price of Rs 8,999 on Amazon India. It comes in black and denim colours. The device is available with the new fabric covers in black, rose, denim, and dark emerald colours, priced at Rs 1,799.

“The All-New Kindle is an affordable and effortless way for new customers to start their e-reading journey. They can get more enjoyment out of every read with its glare-free display, compact design, long battery life, and freedom from distractions like app-notifications. We are excited to bring this version of Kindle to India and are thrilled to continue innovating and pushing the bar on how our customers enjoy reading from our massive selection of e-books” said Parag Gupta, Director and Country Manager, Amazon Devices India.

Amazon Kindle: Specifications

The next generation Kindle sports a 6-inch high-resolution glare-free screen. It features dark mode and adjustable front light for comfortable reading experience in all conditions, including bright sunlight or no light at all. It comes packed with an X-Ray feature, which provides details about people or places mentioned in a book, and a built-in dictionary to quickly know the meaning of any word. It is supported by the Kindle app, which offers an option to register the device in fewer steps on iOS and Android devices.

The Kindle features a light and compact design, making it easy to carry. The device is built with 90 per cent recycled magnesium, keeping sustainability in mind. It has a USB-C port for charging and comes with 16GB of internal storage. The company claims that it can last up to six weeks.