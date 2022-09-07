Apple event 2022 LIVE: iPhone 14, Watch 8, AirPods Pro 2 expected today

Tune in to catch the live update and to watch the livestream from the Apple 'Far Out' event

The iPhone 14 series is expected to come in four variants, two each in iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro line. This year, Apple is expected to skip a small screen mini version and focus on large screens across iPhones. The base models in both lines, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, are expected to sport a 6.1-inch screen and the top-end models, iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max, are expected to sport a 6.7-inch screens. Aside from incremental changes, the iPhone 14 line, especially the Pro series, is expected to get major upgrades. Both the smartphones in the Pro series are expected to get Apple's A16 Bionic chip, always-on display with a redesigned notch aread, and an new 48-megapixel led triple-camera system on the back.

Apple Inc is hosting an event today, on September 7, where the American technology giant is expected to unveil iPhone 14 series, Watch 8 series, and AirPods Pro 2. The Apple’s ‘Far Out’ event will be hosted virtually from the Apple Park. It will livestream at 10:30 pm (IST) through the dedicated Apple Events mini site and on Apple’s YouTube channel. Tune in at 10:30 pm to catch the live updates from the Apple’s Far Out event. You can also watch the Apple event livestream through the video embedded below:

