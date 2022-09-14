Apple iOS 16: Google to release lock screen widgets for its iPhone apps
The iOS 16 users will soon be able to use the Google widgets for several core products of Google like Gmail, Google Chrome, Google Drive, and Google News. With the new change, the users will be able to pull the widgets to the lock screen. The timeline for the rollout of the feature, however, is still to be announced.
The users will also be able to change the font and colour of the time and date display on the lock screen of their iOS 16 iPhone.
"You’ll be able to unlock your device to access your favourite Google features in just one tap — and even see some updates right on your Lock Screen," Susie Wee, VP, Cross-Product of Experiences at Google wrote in a blog post.
The new changes will allow the users to view the important information on the lock screen itself, without unlocking their phones. Also, they will be able to go directly to the Google app with just one tap. They will also be able to translate via the new widget.
The Google Maps widget will track the user's trips and provide information on the estimated travel time. It will also help them in finding the nearby restaurants, petrol pumps etc.
Users can customise their inbox into several categories like Social, Updates etc. after the update.
However, the company has not yet announced a launch date for the new features. Wee's blog post ended stating, "Look out for all these widgets in the coming weeks."
