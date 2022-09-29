Apple may add exclusive features to upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max: Analyst

Apple may replace the current "Pro Max" branding next year, a recent report said

In an effort to get more customers to buy its larger and more expensive model, tech giant Apple may plan to offer exclusive features to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which is likely to launch next year, says an analyst.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, due to the high demand for the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, the tech giant may decide to further differentiate its next iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models.

"iPhone 14 Pro Max accounts for about 60 per cent of the total order increase of Pro models, benefiting iPhone ASP/product mix for 4Q22," Kuo wrote on the microblogging site Twitter.

"I think this result will encourage Apple to create more differentiation between iPhone 15 Pro Max and 15 Pro to raise 15 Pro Max shipments and enhance the iPhone product mix," he added.

Kuo recently said that the iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to be the most popular model, accounting for 30 to 35 per cent of the new product line.

Meanwhile, a recent report said that Apple may replace the current "Pro Max" branding next year with the top-end iPhone 15 series, calling it "Ultra".

The "Pro Max" branding appeared for the first time with the iPhone 11 series in 2019.

Kuo had also suggested that "Ultra" will exclusively have a periscope lens (6x or 5x). Also, the Ultra will come with an improved battery life that lasts three-four hours longer.

With all these exclusive upgrades, the iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to go up in price compared to the 14 Pro Max, possibly starting at $1,200 (up from $1,100).

